Friday night wipeout.
That’s an apt description of Winston-Salem Prep’s demolition of West Columbus in the first round of the Class 1-A state playoffs. The Phoenix cruised to a 56-14 win and will travel to play Murphy in a second-round matchup next week.
“We’re looking forward to the next round,” said Coach DeRon Middleton of Winston-Salem Prep. “It will most likely come down to our offense against their offense. Whoever gets the most defensive stops will win.”
As it has all season long, the Phoenix got superb performances from Timothy Davis, Tresean Stewart and Juwan Lyons. In the playoff opener, Davis, the starting quarterback, ran for a touchdown and passed for 234 yards and four scores.
Stewart (178 total offensive yards) rushed for two touchdowns and had two touchdown receptions. Lyons, a diminutive receiver, caught five passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.
“Our offense clicked on all cylinders tonight,” said Middleton. “I give a lot of credit to our offensive line for that. They more than held their own.
“We were able to get off to a fast start and we got a great game from our quarterback. He controlled the tempo and made it easy for us to put points on the board.”
It didn’t take long after the opening kickoff for Winston-Salem Prep to showcase its high-octane offense. On the fourth play from scrimmage, Davis threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Stewart for the game’s first score.
West Columbus bounced back quickly and tied the game 6-6 on Jordan Williams’ 12-yard run with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter. At that juncture, it appeared that the Vikings might compete on even terms.
It didn’t happen.
The Phoenix offense shifted to a higher gear and quickly turned the game into a blowout.
Davis took command of the game with arm and legs. Along with a 26-yard touchdown run, the 6-foot-2 sophomore threw touchdown passes to Lyons and Arkbar Hurst Jr.
West Columbus closed out the half with a time-consuming drive. The Vikings chewed up over four minutes on a 12-play drive that ended with Keonta McKinney throwing a 7-yard pass touchdown pass to tight end Brandis Kelly.
Winston-Salem Prep, which led 36-14 at halftime, added the finishing touches in the fourth quarter with a 20-point outburst. Stewart scored on a 4-yard run and Davis connected with Jayden Penn on a 5-yard TD pass. Stewart added his final score of the night on a 9-yard pass from Davis.
Nasir Graham, Zaire Patterson and Antwan Springs led the way for the Phoenix defense, which held West Columbus to 183 total offensive yards.
Winston-Salem Prep 56, West Columbus 14
West Columbus 6 8 0 0 — 14
W-S Prep 12 24 0 20 — 56
WSP — Tresean Stewart 65 pass from Timothy Davis (pass failed)
WC — Jordan Williams 12 run (pass failed)
WSP — Stewart 26 run (pass failed)
WSP — Davis 22 run (Stewart run)
WSP — Juwan Lyons 39 pass from Davis (Davis run)
WSP — Arkbar Hurst Jr. 15 pass from Davis (Stewart run)
WC — Brandis Kelly 7 pass from Keonta McKinney (McKinney run)
WSP — Stewart 4 run (pass failed)
WSP — Jayden Penn 5 pass from Davis (Hurst Jr. pass from Davis)
WSP — Stewart 9 pass from Davis (pass failed)
Records: West Columbus 1-11; Winston-Salem Prep 8-4.
