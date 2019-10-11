PFAFFTOWN — The legendary Houdini couldn’t have done it any better.
Glenn pulled a rabbit out of its hat in nailing down an improbable 8-7 comeback win on the road against Reagan on Friday night. As expected, the defense was superb all game long. What was missing was some much-needed offensive support.
With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the offense finally came to life. Trailing 7-0, Glenn quarterback Camden Coleman threw a 20-yard pass near the left sideline. Anthony Davis made a leaping catch and ran away from his defender for a 67-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 7-6.
The Bobcats nearly self-destructed when flagged for a personal foul after the score. The 15-yard penalty moved the ball out of placekicker Marco Campos’ range. So, instead of forcing a tie with a PAT kick, they had no choice but to go for the two-point conversion from the 25-yard line.
And Coleman delivered again with a pin-point throw to Aronson Cook in the left corner of the end zone to put his team up by one point.
“Our defense has been resilient all year,” said Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn. “It was all a matter of us putting something together to give ourselves a chance. Not a whole lot went our way tonight, but they stayed with it. This is the type of team that a coach, no matter how long they are in the business, will always remember.”
After the touchdown and conversion, the emotional flow of the game had clearly shifted in Glenn’s favor. Previously unbeaten Reagan, however, still had a legitimate shot to salvage a victory with 2:19 to go.
The Raiders’ drive stared with promise with a completion from Gabriel Hollingsworth to Bryson Canty. But a run that went for no gain coupled with a muffed snap put the Raiders in dire straits.
Under pressure, Hollingsworth (125 total yards) overthrew his intended receiver on fourth down near midfield. The Bobcats took over and ran out the clock.
“I’m not surprised that it was a low-scoring game,” said Coach Josh McGee of Reagan, whose team had averaged 42 points a game. “We were well aware that they have a really good defense. We played good defense for 46 minutes and give up a score. Then we allow a two-point PAT from the 25, and that’s simply unacceptable.”
Reagan grabbed the lead with a 14-play drive that covered 78 yards in the late stages of the third quarter. Tazhae Woods scored on a 5-yard reverse and Hill kicked the conversion to put to home team on top with 3:38 remaining .
“I’m happy for this win and we’ll celebrate a little,” said Stevenson. “But come Sunday, it will be time to go back to the drawing board and get ready for the next one.”
Glenn’s defense more than lived up to its stingy reputation in the first half. Even though Reagan’s offense started most of its drives on the Bobcats’ half of the 50-yard line, it couldn’t put any points on the scoreboard. The first half ended in a scoreless tie.
Stevenson showed supreme confidence in his defense early in the first quarter. The Bobcats failed to complete a pass attempt on a fake punt, which gave Reagan possession at Glenn’s 33-yard line. The Raiders’ drive was quashed when placekicker C.J. Hill missed wide left on a 35-yard field goal try.
A fierce pass rush put the clamps on Reagan’s air attack, which had zero passing yards in the first two quarters. Even so, the Raiders still had another genuine opportunity to take a lead with another trip inside the red zone. The Raiders fell short again when Hill’s 31-yard field goal attempt fell short.
Glenn 8 Reagan 7
Glenn 0 0 0 8 — 8
Reagan 0 0 7 0 — 7
R — Tazhae Woods 5 run (C.J. Hill kick)
G — Anthony Davis 67 pass from Camden Coleman (Aronson Cook PAT pass from Coleman)
Records: Glenn 5-2, 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A Conference; Reagan 6-1, 0-1 CPC
