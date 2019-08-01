Thursday marked the start of August, and the summer heat came with it. The skies were clear and the temperature was in the mid-80s at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville.
It was the first official day practices for fall sports are allowed by the NCHSAA for the 2019-20 school year. The East Forsyth football team was out on its practice field adjacent to Fred E. Lewis Stadium, running through drills over the 2½-hour practice.
The Journal caught up with Coach Todd Willert and the Eagles, who are entering a new season after coming off their win in last season's NCHSAA Class 4-A title game — the team's first since 1992.