PREP PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis
(Area teams, semifinals, must be played by Wednesday)
Class 4-A
Cary Green Hope 5, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 4
Cornelius Hough 5, Charlotte Myers Park 2
Class 3-A
Wilmington New Hanover 6, East Chapel Hill 2
Charlotte Catholic 6, China Grove Carson 0
Class 2-A
WC Carrboro (11-4) at No. 1 N.C. Science & Math (13-0)
Hendersonville 5, Salisbury 0
Class 1-A
Franklin Academy 5, Research Triangle 1
Pine Lake Prep 6, Chatham Central 0
Saturday’s championships
(At Burlington Tennis Center)
Class 3-A: No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (20-0) vs. No. 1 New Hanover (21-0), 9:30
Class 1-A: No. 1 Pine Lake Prep (14-0) vs. No. 1 Franklin Academy (17-0), 9:30
Class 4-A: No. 1 Cornelius Hough (13-1) vs. No. 1 Cary Green Hope (19-0), 12:30
Class 2-A: No. 1 Hendersonville (18-0) vs. WC Carrboro (12-4) or No. 1 N.C. Science and Math (14-0), 12:30
NCHSAA volleyball
Thursday’s games
(Area teams, third round, must be played by Thursday)
Class 4-A West
West Forsyth 3, Cornelius Hough 1
Class 2-A West
South Rowan 3, West Stokes 0
Morganton Patton 3, Surry Central 2
Brevard 3, Forbush 1
Class 1-A West
Mountain Island Charter 3, Alleghany 1
East Surry 3, Cornerstone Charter 0
Quarterfinals
(Area teams, must be played by Saturday)
Class 4-A West
No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (24-5) at No. 4 West Forsyth (24-4)
Class 1-A West
No. 3 Polk County (22-4) at No. 2 East Surry (26-3), Sat., 4 p.m.
