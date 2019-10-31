PREP PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis

(Area teams, semifinals, must be played by Wednesday)

Class 4-A

Cary Green Hope 5, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 4

Cornelius Hough 5, Charlotte Myers Park 2

Class 3-A

Wilmington New Hanover 6, East Chapel Hill 2

Charlotte Catholic 6, China Grove Carson 0

Class 2-A

WC Carrboro (11-4) at No. 1 N.C. Science & Math (13-0)

Hendersonville 5, Salisbury 0

Class 1-A

Franklin Academy 5, Research Triangle 1

Pine Lake Prep 6, Chatham Central 0

Saturday’s championships

(At Burlington Tennis Center)

Class 3-A: No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (20-0) vs. No. 1 New Hanover (21-0), 9:30

Class 1-A: No. 1 Pine Lake Prep (14-0) vs. No. 1 Franklin Academy (17-0), 9:30

Class 4-A: No. 1 Cornelius Hough (13-1) vs. No. 1 Cary Green Hope (19-0), 12:30

Class 2-A: No. 1 Hendersonville (18-0) vs. WC Carrboro (12-4) or No. 1 N.C. Science and Math (14-0), 12:30

NCHSAA volleyball

Thursday’s games

(Area teams, third round, must be played by Thursday)

Class 4-A West

West Forsyth 3, Cornelius Hough 1

Class 2-A West

South Rowan 3, West Stokes 0

Morganton Patton 3, Surry Central 2

Brevard 3, Forbush 1

Class 1-A West

Mountain Island Charter 3, Alleghany 1

East Surry 3, Cornerstone Charter 0

Quarterfinals

(Area teams, must be played by Saturday)

Class 4-A West

No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (24-5) at No. 4 West Forsyth (24-4)

Class 1-A West

No. 3 Polk County (22-4) at No. 2 East Surry (26-3), Sat., 4 p.m.

