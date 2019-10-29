PREP PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis
(Area teams, semifinals, must be played by Wednesday)
Class 4-A
No. 2 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (20-3) vs. No. 1 Cary Green Hope (17-0)
Cornelius Hough 5, Charlotte Myers Park 2
Class 3-A
No. 1 East Chapel Hill (16-2) at No. 1 Wilmington New Hanover (20-0)
Charlotte Catholic 6, China Grove Carson 0
Class 2-A
WC Carrboro (11-4) at No. 1 N.C. Science & Math (13-0)
No. 1 Hendersonville (17-0) at No. 1 Salisbury (15-0)
Class 1-A
No. 2 Research Triangle (10-7) at No. 1 Franklin Academy (16-0)
No. 2 Chatham Central (19-3-1) at No. 1 Pine Lake Prep (13-0)
NCHSAA volleyball
(Area teams, second round, must be played by Tuesday)
Class 4-A West
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 3, Davie County 1
West Forsyth 3, Greensboro Page 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Reagan 2
Class 2-A East
Ayden-Grifton 3, Ledford 0
Class 2-A West
R-S Central 3, Wilkes Central 0
West Stokes 3, Maiden 0
Surry Central 3, West Wilkes 2
Forbush 3, Franklin 2
Brevard 3, Central Davidson 0
Class 1-A West
Alleghany 3, Pine Lake Prep 0
Cornerstone Charter 3, Bishop McGuinness 1
East Surry 3, Mount Airy 1
Thursday’s games
(Area teams, third round, must be played by Thursday)
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Cornelius Hough (21-6) at No. 4 West Forsyth (23-4), Thu., 6 p.m.
Class 2-A West
No. 20 West Stokes (24-5) at No. 5 South Rowan (27-1), Thu., 6 p.m.
No. 14 Surry Central (20-7) at No. 11 Morganton Patton (22-6)
No. 7 Forbush (19-9) at No. 2 Brevard (24-5), Thu., 6 p.m.
Class 1-A West
No. 12 Christ the King (17-6) or No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (22-3) at No. 4 Alleghany (20-4)
No. 7 Cornerstone Charter (23-6) at No. 2 East Surry (25-3), Thu., 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.