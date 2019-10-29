PREP PLAYOFFS 

NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis

(Area teams, semifinals, must be played by Wednesday)

Class 4-A

No. 2 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (20-3) vs. No. 1 Cary Green Hope (17-0)

Cornelius Hough 5, Charlotte Myers Park 2

Class 3-A

No. 1 East Chapel Hill (16-2) at No. 1 Wilmington New Hanover (20-0)

Charlotte Catholic 6, China Grove Carson 0

Class 2-A

WC Carrboro (11-4) at No. 1 N.C. Science & Math (13-0)

No. 1 Hendersonville (17-0) at No. 1 Salisbury (15-0)

Class 1-A

No. 2 Research Triangle (10-7) at No. 1 Franklin Academy (16-0)

No. 2 Chatham Central (19-3-1) at No. 1 Pine Lake Prep (13-0)

NCHSAA volleyball

(Area teams, second round, must be played by Tuesday)

Class 4-A West

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 3, Davie County 1

West Forsyth 3, Greensboro Page 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Reagan 2

Class 2-A East

Ayden-Grifton 3, Ledford 0

Class 2-A West

R-S Central 3, Wilkes Central 0

West Stokes 3, Maiden 0

Surry Central 3, West Wilkes 2

Forbush 3, Franklin 2

Brevard 3, Central Davidson 0

Class 1-A West

Alleghany 3, Pine Lake Prep 0

Cornerstone Charter 3, Bishop McGuinness 1

East Surry 3, Mount Airy 1

Thursday’s games

(Area teams, third round, must be played by Thursday)

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Cornelius Hough (21-6) at No. 4 West Forsyth (23-4), Thu., 6 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 20 West Stokes (24-5) at No. 5 South Rowan (27-1), Thu., 6 p.m.

No. 14 Surry Central (20-7) at No. 11 Morganton Patton (22-6)

No. 7 Forbush (19-9) at No. 2 Brevard (24-5), Thu., 6 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 12 Christ the King (17-6) or No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (22-3) at No. 4 Alleghany (20-4)

No. 7 Cornerstone Charter (23-6) at No. 2 East Surry (25-3), Thu., 6 p.m.

