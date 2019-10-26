Prep playoffs pairings
NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis
(Area teams, quarterfinals, must be played by Monday)
Class 4-A West
No. 1 Cornelius Hough (11-1) at No. 1 Reagan (14-0), Mon., 4 p.m.
Class 2-A West
No. 2 Oak Grove (13-2) at No. 1 Salisbury (15-0)
Class 1-A West
No. 2 Chatham Central (18-3-1) at No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (14-1), 4 p.m.
− (At Fourth of July Park, Kernersville)
NCHSAA volleyball
(Area teams, first round, must be played by Saturday)
Class 4-A West
Davie County 3, East Forsyth 2
No. 4 West Forsyth (20-3), bye
Reagan 3, Richmond Senior 1
Class 2-A West
R-S Central 3, Ashe County 0
Wilkes Central 3, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 2
West Stokes 3, Mount Pleasant 0
Maiden 3, North Wilkes 0
West Wilkes 3, Smoky Mountain 0
Surry Central 3, East Burke 2
Forbush 3, North Lincoln 0
Central Davidson 3, West Iredell 2
Class 2-A East
Whiteville 3, Oak Grove 0
Ledford 3, Holly Ridge Dixon 1
Class 1-A West
Mountain Island Charter 3, South Stokes 0
Christ the King 3, North Stokes 1
Alleghany 3, East Wilkes 0
Bishop McGuinness 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Mount Airy 3, Blue Ridge Early College 2
East Surry 3, Andrews 0
Tuesday’s second round
Class 4-A West
No. 9 Davie County (17-9) at No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (21-5)
No. 23 Greensboro Page (12-12) at No. 4 West Forsyth (22-4)
No. 19 Reagan (15-12) at No. 3 Southern Pines Pinecrest (25-1), Tue., 6 p.m.
Class 2-A West
No. 24 Wilkes Central (13-7) at No. 8 R-S Central (18-8)
No. 20 West Stokes (23-5) at No. 4 Maiden (23-4)
No. 14 Surry Central (19-7) at No. 3 West Wilkes (20-0)
No. 10 Franklin (19-6) at No. 7 Forbush (18-9)
No. 15 Central Davidson (18-9) at No. 2 Brevard (23-5)
Class 2-A East
No. 19 Ledford (18-8) at No. 3 Ayden-Grifton (18-5)
Class 1-A
No. 20 Pine Lake Prep (14-9) at No. 4 Alleghany (19-4)
No. 10 Bishop McGuinness (22-5) at No. 7 Cornerstone Charter (22-6), Tue., 6 p.m.
No. 18 Mount Airy (16-9) at No. 2 East Surry (24-3), Tue., 6 p.m.
