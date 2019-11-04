Sports balls (web only) (copy)
Jupiterimages

NCHSAA volleyball

Semifinals

(Area team, must be played by Tuesday)

Class 1-A West

No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (24-3) at No. 2 East Surry (27-2), Tue., 6 p.m.

NCHSAA boys soccer

(Area teams, first round, must be played by Wednesday)

Class 4-A West

No. 1 Reynolds (15-2-1), bye

No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1), bye

No. 20 Reagan (8-13-2) at No. 13 Charlotte Independence (12-8), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 19 Harrisonburg Hickory Ridge (12-9) at No. 14 East Forsyth (12-8), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (14-8-1) at No. 15 Glenn (10-8-3), Wed., 6 p.m.

Class 3-A West

No. 17 Parkland (10-6) at No. 16 Asheville (17-5-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 25 Alexander Central (11-9-2) at No. 8 Mount Tabor (14-4-2), Wed., 7 p.m.

Class 2-A East

No. 32 North Pitt (10-9-1) at No. 1 Ledford (20-1-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 26 Walkertown (16-8) at No. 7 Trinity Wheatmore (14-3), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 18 Wilson Beddingfield (11-5-2) at No. 15 Thomasville (14-6-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 17 North Lincoln (13-8-2) at No. 16 North Davidson (13-8), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 25 West Davidson (10-10) at No. 8 Newton-Conover (17-3-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 24 Atkins (15-8-1) at No. 9 Newton Foard (15-4-5-5), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 28 East Henderson (9-7-1) at No. 5 North Forsyth (15-5), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 20 Oak Grove (12-9-1) at No. 13 Salisbury (15-7), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 19 Forbush (16-7-1) at No. 14 West Stanly (10-11)

No. 22 South Rowan (13-10) at No. 11 Surry Central (14-8-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 27 Carver (8-8-1) at No. 6 Ashe County (12-9), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 31 Wilkes Central (10-11) at No. 2 Lenoir Hibriten (21-1-2), Wed., 6 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), bye

No. 24 Elkin (7-12) at No. 9 Thomas Jefferson (13-3), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 22 Blue Ridge Early College (9-9) at No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (10-5-3), Wed., 5 p.m.

No. 18 East Surry (8-8-1) at No. 15 Mountain Island Charter (11-10), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1), bye

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments