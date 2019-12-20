It was a close game for the Mount Tabor boys basketball team just before taking a little less than a week-long break. And Coach Andy Muse saw it as a benefit.
Mount Tabor defeated Reynolds 74-66 on Friday night in front of packed bleachers at Spartan Gym. The Spartans (9-0), who led throughout the game, remained undefeated for yet another night, with their next hurdle being the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic beginning on Dec. 26.
That win against the Demons (3-4), however, was the closest of the season for Mount Tabor so far. The Spartans had won all of their games this season by at least 15 points. Their largest margin of victory came in a 66-30 win over West Forsyth at home on Dec. 3, which was just the team's second game.
"I'm glad we had a close game. It prepares us for the future," said Muse, whose team moves on to face Reagan in the first round of the Pepsi Bracket of the Spencer. "This is the first time we've been in a close game, and we played without Jakob Moore for a bunch of the time."
Jordan Hunter, a 6-foot senior guard, was a heavy contributor in the win. He scored a team-high 19 points for the Spartans, with 10 points coming in the third quarter. That included his only 3-pointer of the night with 1:20 remaining in the third, pushing the Spartans ahead 57-43.
Hunter helped fill the absence of Moore, a 6-foot-7 senior who led the Spartans with a team-high 17 points on Wednesday in a 72-45 rout of East Forsyth in Kernersville. Moore hyperextended his right knee in the third quarter, but returned midway through the fourth.
Moore, who had a slight limp in that second half, pitched in with 14 points — four in the third.
"My teammates just told me and, after I saw Jake get hurt I said, 'OK, somebody else has to step up.' And it was my time to step up, and that's what I did," Hunter said. "My teammates believed in me and, after you get that confidence, you just start rolling. It's just easy for me out there."
According to Moore, who had an icepack wrapped around his knee near the locker room after the game, the Spartans looked to use their momentum from Wednesday's win over East Forsyth. Mount Tabor had already beaten Reynolds once this season, a 71-50 rout at Bryson Gym on Dec. 6. Junior Tyreik Leach scored 25 points for the Demons in that game.
However, Caden Davis and Tobias Johnson each scored 18 points in Friday night's 8-point loss. Leach had 13 points.
Davis had four points in the fourth quarter — the last was a layup with 2:10 left. He made a steal as the Spartans' Gunner Walters had possession, and he broke away as the crowd roared behind him. That play cut the Demons' deficit to 67-62. Just two free throws from Jaben Mars with 40 seconds remaining was all Reynolds could muster after that, as Mount Tabor held its lead.
"Our focus was really to just transfer our tempo from that game into this one," Moore said. "We had to stay at a steady pace — our pace. Don't let nobody speed us up or slow us down."
Coach Billy Martin of Reynolds thought that late burst of energy in the fourth quarter was evidence of the team's fight throughout the night. The Demons, who have endured a tough nonconference schedule with losses to Charlotte Vance in the season opener, Winston-Salem Prep and two losses to Mount Tabor, will next face Atkins in the first round of the Pepsi Bracket at the Spencer.
"I just thought the kids didn't give up," Martin said. "They didn't quit. They scrapped the whole night.
"If we had a shot or two fall, it could've been a different outcome."
Reynolds;16;13;18;19;—;66
Mount Tabor;24;15;22;13;—;74
Mount Tabor: Jordan Hunter 19, Jakob Moore 14, Shaylen Woodberry 13, Daniel Fulp 10, Gunner Walters 7, Jashaun Torrence 4, Kevonni Campbell 4, Finley Simmons 3.
Reynolds: Caden Davis 18, Tobias Johnson 18, Tyreik Leach 143, Jaben Mars 10, Tre'von Murphy 7.
Records: Reynolds (3-4), Mount Tabor (9-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.