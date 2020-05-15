Two players from the Winston-Salem Journal coverage area have been chosen for The Associated Press’ all-state girls basketball team. (No All-Northwest boys players were selected.)

The players:

Southeast Guilford defeats West Forsyth in overtime (copy)

West Forysth's Shakira Baskerville drives against Southeast Guilford's Jessica Hopkins during the Rodney Clark MLK Day high school basketball classic Jan. 20 in Greensboro. Baskerville was an All-Northwest selection this year for the Titans.

SHAKIRA BASKERVILLE

West Forsyth

G, 6-1, junior

Statistics: 24.6 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.4 apg.

Highlights: A two-time All-Northwest selection, Baskerville scored in double figures in every Titans game during the 2019-20 season. … She will be the leader of a strong returning group for the 2019 NCHSAA Class 4-A champions.

GCPCFinals (copy)

Glenn senior Jacee Busick won the Mary Garber Award as the Journal's All-Northwest player of the year.

JACEE BUSICK

Glenn

G-F, 6-1, senior

Statistics: 19.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg.

Highlights: Senior leader of a Glenn team that won its first conference championship since 1999, went 24-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Mary Garber Award winner as the Journal’s girls basketball player of the year. … Three-time All-Northwest selection. … Will play basketball at UNC-Charotte.

Rest of the girls all-state team

Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Ashley; Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (Player of the Year); Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon; Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg; Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh; Skylah Travis, Weldon; DaiJa Turner, Fayetteville Village Christian; Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day; Nevaeh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek; Abigail Wilson, West Rowan; Molina Williams, Burlington School; Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth; Evan Miller, Charlotte Ardrey Kell.

Coach of the year

Dee Hardy, Fayetteville E.E. Smith.

BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg (Player of the Year); Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon; D’Marco Dunn, Fayetteville Westover; Dontrez Styles, Kinston; Lane Harrill, Cherryville; Isaiah Todd, Raleigh Word of God; Carter Whitt, Raleigh Leesville Road; Dylan Blake, Kill Devil Hills First Flight; Nick Farrar, Apex Friendship; Josh Hall, Hudson Moravian Prep; Kalib Matthews, Henderson Collegiate.

Coach of the year

George Stackhouse, Fayetteville Westover.

— Joe Sirera, Lee Media

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

