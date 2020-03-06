Bishop McGuinness freshmen twin sisters Charley (left) and Tate Chappell pose for a portrait in their basketball jerseys on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200307w_spt_bmhs
Tate Chappell felt the pressure. Undoubtedly, a few players on her team had that sense.
She was an eighth-grader when the girls basketball program from St. Pius X, a Catholic middle school in Greensboro, reached the championship game of the Shamrock Tournament in Charlotte in February 2019. According to Tate, she was having a "rough start" in that final round against Our Lady of Assumption (Ga.). Tate said she was triple-teamed.
But her sister, Charley, knew just how to get her dialed in again — probably better than anyone else. The end result was quite a performance from Tate, who finished with 16 points as St. Pius X won 47-25. It was the team's seventh straight title.
"It's not in a mean way. She got in my face," Tate recalled. "She said, 'Tate, we need you.' And I was able to become Shamrock MVP because of how she helped me out of my slump.
"Like, it changed. She changed the way I was looking at things, which was what I needed."
That chemistry is typical for Tate and Charley, 15-year-old fraternal twins born just nine minutes apart on July 21, 2004. Basketball has always been their "thing," according to Charley — they took up the sport for fun at age 2 or 3.
And now they've become key additions to the ninth-seeded Bishop McGuinness team as well. Tate has averaged 10.4 points, with Charley adding 8.1 as the Villains, led by longtime Coach Brian Robinson, head into the NCHSAA Class 1-A East Region final against No. 3 Weldon at East Carolina's Minges Coliseum in Greenville today.
Tate, 5-foot-10, and Charley have remained "best friends" throughout their lives. Their on-court communication can be as little as a glance or a nod. Charley 5-6, said Tate is basically a taller extension of herself on the court.
Their chemistry hasn't changed much by the time the twins joined Robinson's program at Bishop McGuinness, after a three-year stint with the Greensboro Lady Gaters travel team in middle school.
"It's different than any other relationship with a teammate," said Charley who, with Tate, has since joined the Winston-Salem Stealers, a travel program also run by Robinson. "I always know where she is, she always knows where I am. We don't even have to think about it — she's just there.
"And we've always played together, and it just flows really well."
For Robinson, this season is his first with twins in the program. They've flourished in the Class 1-A playoffs, the Villains' second straight season in the East Region.
A third-round win over No. 1 Pamlico County — last season's state champion — saw Tate scoring a team-high 16 points with Charley adding 13. The following road game against No. 4 Edenton Holmes at Perquimans County High School on March 3 saw the twins combining for 21 points.
Robinson said Tate and Charley share an awareness on the court that, occasionally, stumps the coaches.
"Tate will be covered sometimes, and Charley will make a pass before Tate even makes it to the break," said Robinson, whose team is preparing for its 10th regional appearance. "The ball just has to be there at the right time and the right spot.
"That's something we like to think is part of our program, as far as taking credit for it. But, really, it's those two having something going on mentally. I leave it alone."
Back in late November, the season opener was an adjustment for the twins — significantly quicker coming out of middle school and travel basketball. And early success in their careers has been special to Charley.
"We're here, we did this together," Charley said. "We've got a ways to go — four years, for sure, to be together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.