NCHSAA soccer
Quarterfinals
(Area teams)
Class 4-A West
Reynolds 2, South Mecklenburg 0
Class 2-A East
Holly Ridge Dixon 4, Ledford 2
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 4, Thomasville 0
Class 1-A West
Mount Airy 4, Bishop McGuinness 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
(Area teams)
Class 4-A West
Reynolds 2, NW Guilford 1
Class 1-A West
Huntersville Christ the King 1, Mount Airy 0
NCHSAA football playoffs
(Area teams, second round, must be played by Friday)
4-AA West
No. 11 Reagan (9-3) at No. 3 West Forsyth (10-1)
4-A West
No. 5 Glenn (8-4) at No. 4 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)
No. 7 Davie County (7-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2)
Class 3-AA West
No. 8 Parkland (8-3) at No. 1 Weddington (12-0)
No. 6 Mount Tabor (8-4) at No. 3 Greensboro Dudley (10-2)
Class 2-AA East
No. 14 North Davidson (7-5) at No. 6 Hertford County (10-2)
Class 2-A West
No. 5 Eastern Randolph (10-2) at No. 4 West Stokes (9-3)
Class 1-AA West
No. 9 Starmount (6-6) at No. 1 East Surry (11-0), Thu., 7:30
No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at No. 4 Mount Airy (8-3)
Class 1-A West
No. 8 Alleghany (4-8) at No. 1 Robbinsville (11-0)
No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep (8-4) at No. 4 Murphy (9-2)
No. 7 Andrews (6-6) at No. 2 Elkin (9-2)
