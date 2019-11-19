NCHSAA soccer

Quarterfinals

(Area teams)

Class 4-A West

Reynolds 2, South Mecklenburg 0

Class 2-A East

Holly Ridge Dixon 4, Ledford 2

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 4, Thomasville 0

Class 1-A West

Mount Airy 4, Bishop McGuinness 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

(Area teams)

Class 4-A West

Reynolds 2, NW Guilford 1

Class 1-A West

Huntersville Christ the King 1, Mount Airy 0

NCHSAA football playoffs

(Area teams, second round, must be played by Friday)

4-AA West

No. 11 Reagan (9-3) at No. 3 West Forsyth (10-1)

4-A West

No. 5 Glenn (8-4) at No. 4 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)

No. 7 Davie County (7-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2)

Class 3-AA West

No. 8 Parkland (8-3) at No. 1 Weddington (12-0)

No. 6 Mount Tabor (8-4) at No. 3 Greensboro Dudley (10-2)

Class 2-AA East

No. 14 North Davidson (7-5) at No. 6 Hertford County (10-2)

Class 2-A West

No. 5 Eastern Randolph (10-2) at No. 4 West Stokes (9-3)

Class 1-AA West

No. 9 Starmount (6-6) at No. 1 East Surry (11-0), Thu., 7:30

No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at No. 4 Mount Airy (8-3)

Class 1-A West

No. 8 Alleghany (4-8) at No. 1 Robbinsville (11-0)

No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep (8-4) at No. 4 Murphy (9-2)

No. 7 Andrews (6-6) at No. 2 Elkin (9-2)

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments