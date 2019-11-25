Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic
Pepsi Bracket
(At Atkins)
First round
(Saturday’s games)
West Forsyth 51, West Stokes 44
East Forsyth 53, Mount Tabor 48
Forbush 63, W-S Christian 54
Glenn 61, Reagan 16
Semifinals
(Monday’s games)
East Forsyth 51, West Forsyth 47
Glenn 52, Forbush 42
Championship
(Wednesday)
No. 4 East Forsyth vs. No. 2 Glenn, 6:30
Consolations
(Tuesday’s games)
No. 8 West Stokes vs. No. 5 Mount Tabor, 5 p.m.
No. 6 W-S Christian vs. No. 7 Reagan, 6:30
Consolations
(Wednesday’s games)
Seventh place: 11 a.m.
Fifth place: 12:30
Third place: No. 1 West Forsyth vs. No. 3 Forbush, 3:30
Champion Bracket
(At Glenn and Atkins)
First round
(Saturday’s games, at Glenn)
W-S Prep 52, North Wilkes 48
Walkertown 58, Reynolds 36
Parkland 64, Carver 16
Atkins 32, North Forsyth 23
Semifinals
(Monday’s games, at Glenn)
Parkland 70, Walkertown 30
W-S Prep 60, Atkins 22
Championship
(Wednesday, at Atkins)
No. 6 W-S Prep vs. No. 1 Parkland, 5 p.m.
Consolations
(Monday’s games)
North Wilkes 59, North Forsyth 30
Reynolds 59, Carver 24
Consolations
(Tuesday’s games, at Glenn)
Seventh place: North Forsyth vs. Carver, 5 p.m.
Fifth place: No. 4 Reynolds vs. No. 3 North Wilkes, 6:30
Consolation
(Wednesday, at Atkins)
Third place: No. 5 Walkertown vs. No. 2 Atkins, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.