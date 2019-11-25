Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic

Pepsi Bracket

(At Atkins)

First round

(Saturday’s games)

West Forsyth 51, West Stokes 44

East Forsyth 53, Mount Tabor 48

Forbush 63, W-S Christian 54

Glenn 61, Reagan 16

Semifinals

(Monday’s games)

East Forsyth 51, West Forsyth 47

Glenn 52, Forbush 42

Championship

(Wednesday)

No. 4 East Forsyth vs. No. 2 Glenn, 6:30

Consolations

(Tuesday’s games)

No. 8 West Stokes vs. No. 5 Mount Tabor, 5 p.m.

No. 6 W-S Christian vs. No. 7 Reagan, 6:30

Consolations

(Wednesday’s games)

Seventh place: 11 a.m.

Fifth place: 12:30

Third place: No. 1 West Forsyth vs. No. 3 Forbush, 3:30

Champion Bracket

(At Glenn and Atkins)

First round

(Saturday’s games, at Glenn)

W-S Prep 52, North Wilkes 48

Walkertown 58, Reynolds 36

Parkland 64, Carver 16

Atkins 32, North Forsyth 23

Semifinals

(Monday’s games, at Glenn)

Parkland 70, Walkertown 30

W-S Prep 60, Atkins 22

Championship

(Wednesday, at Atkins)

No. 6 W-S Prep vs. No. 1 Parkland, 5 p.m.

Consolations

(Monday’s games)

North Wilkes 59, North Forsyth 30

Reynolds 59, Carver 24

Consolations

(Tuesday’s games, at Glenn)

Seventh place: North Forsyth vs. Carver, 5 p.m.

Fifth place: No. 4 Reynolds vs. No. 3 North Wilkes, 6:30

Consolation

(Wednesday, at Atkins)

Third place: No. 5 Walkertown vs. No. 2 Atkins, 2 p.m.

