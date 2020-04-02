BOYS BASKETBALL

Burlington Christian: Brock Matheny, Collin Wilson

Carolina Friends: Justin Brader-Araje

O’Neal School: Jaden Lindsey, Sam Turner

Salem Baptist: Ethan Pegram, Zach Shumate, Shad Thomas

Trinity Academy: Jake Bertolina-Felice, Tyler Gill, Noah Ross, Sylvester White

Trinity School: Grady Bizyab, Jayden Smith

Player of the year: Tyler Gill (Trinity Academy)

Coach of the year: Bryan Burrell (Trinity Academy)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burlington Christian: Reagan Smith

Carolina Friends: Zoe Kramer

O’Neal School: Aaliyah Balser, Hadiya Balser, Kayla Jenkins, Caelan McHarney

Salem Baptist: Joy Cone, Kavanna Held

Trinity Academy: Chloe Teachey, Ashley Woodfin

Trinity School: Naomi Pridgen

Players of the year: Hadiya Balser (O’Neal School), Ashley Woodfin (Trinity Academy)

Coach of the year: Lulu Brase (O’Neal School)

