BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington Christian: Brock Matheny, Collin Wilson
Carolina Friends: Justin Brader-Araje
O’Neal School: Jaden Lindsey, Sam Turner
Salem Baptist: Ethan Pegram, Zach Shumate, Shad Thomas
Trinity Academy: Jake Bertolina-Felice, Tyler Gill, Noah Ross, Sylvester White
Trinity School: Grady Bizyab, Jayden Smith
Player of the year: Tyler Gill (Trinity Academy)
Coach of the year: Bryan Burrell (Trinity Academy)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington Christian: Reagan Smith
Carolina Friends: Zoe Kramer
O’Neal School: Aaliyah Balser, Hadiya Balser, Kayla Jenkins, Caelan McHarney
Salem Baptist: Joy Cone, Kavanna Held
Trinity Academy: Chloe Teachey, Ashley Woodfin
Trinity School: Naomi Pridgen
Players of the year: Hadiya Balser (O’Neal School), Ashley Woodfin (Trinity Academy)
Coach of the year: Lulu Brase (O’Neal School)
