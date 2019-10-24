East Forsyth
Hannah Wood is not your typical high school student when it comes to personal interests.
From field hockey to the shooting range or art in the classroom, the senior at East Forsyth is equally at home.
Wood has been a four-year starter on the field hockey team for the Eagles.
“I played volleyball for a long time and went out for the team here at East, but I didn’t have a lot of friends on the team,” she said. “My brother (Nathan) knew a friend on the field hockey team and said they needed players. I felt welcomed.”
The welcoming atmosphere provided Wood with an incentive to try a sport which she knew nothing about.
“I had never picked up a field hockey stick,” she said. “It was crazy. I was all over the place.”
Learning the techniques and rules created an enormous challenge.
“I could hardly hit the ball or push it to put it in the goal that year,” Wood said. “The rules made no sense. It was hard for the parents to get into the game because they didn’t know the rules.”
Wood was coaxed into being one of the team’s goalkeepers her freshman year.
“They found out I had played goalie in soccer and catcher in softball,” she said. “We had two goalies and the other girl showed me the ropes. She was really good.”
Donning the goaltender’s equipment, which Wood referred to as the “Transformer suit” was a feat.
“Putting on all that big gear made me look like a Transformer,” she said. “They had to help me put on the gear.
“It was right in the middle of the season. It was so nerve-wracking. I was so terrified I don’t remember anything they taught me.”
The width of the goalkeeper’s box seemed like eternity. “The box seemed so much bigger than it actually is,” Wood said, laughing. “I was terrified of getting hit with the ball even with all that padding on.”
It didn’t take long for the fear factor to disappear. “Once I hit the ball, I started getting into it,” she said. “After I hit the first two balls, I felt really good.”
Wood has been the chief goalkeeper for the Eagles for the past three years.
“Some games I’m like ‘I want this to be over with,’” she said. “I always have that anxiety in the back of my mind of here we go again.
“Once I get through that first half, I’m like a giant out there. Still, it’s so hard to run in all that stuff. I was having to lug my foot the first time (wearing the equipment.) It was hot. I was like, ‘Holy crap, what did you get yourself in to?’ I couldn’t move my arms to use my stick. It was like a candy cane.”
She was a leader for the Eagles.
“As a captain, I helped motivate the girls,” Wood said. “Communication is the key. I was screaming all the time on the field on where they should be.”
Wood confessed that she hates shootouts that decide tie games.
“We had four games that went into double overtime,” she said. “You have five players on the field for the shootouts.
“I can’t do shootouts. I said, ‘You did not prepare me for this.’”
Wood said her teammates’ skills have improved since her freshman year.
“The first year we had good people, we just weren’t that good,” she said. “This year, half of our team was new girls. Our stick skills were good but could have been better. No one has really known the game before.”
After three years of playing, Wood said this year was her best.
“As a senior, I really felt comfortable on the field,” she said. “I didn’t really have any fears on the field.”
Her most memorable match came against West Forsyth.
“I don’t know what happened, but I’ve never felt that good at a game in my life,” Wood said. “I don’t know what got into me. It went double overtime. They got it (the win) on shootouts. I never felt like I was really good, but that game I said, ‘I’m alright.’”
She said Coach Mason Kellum, who started coaching for the Eagles her sophomore year, was great.
“We laugh and have so much fun,” Wood said. “He’s hilarious, so funny. He’s not afraid to yell, that’s for sure. I love practices.”
Wood said every day of practices and games have been worth it.
“I used to be really quiet, but it’s opened me up to new things,” she said. “We joked around, but we got things done.
“We’ve become a family. It still doesn’t feel like the season is over. It hasn’t hit me yet that I don’t have to put on the Transformer suit anymore.”
Now that the field hockey season is over, she’ll turn her attention to the shooting team for East Forsyth.
“Kellum puts me in the country girl category,” she said. “I’ll shoot the rifle and shotgun. My friends are trying to get me into archery.”
Wood, a National Honor Society and Crosby Scholars member, also won four first place ribbons and one third place ribbon for her artwork and photography at the Dixie Classic Fair.
