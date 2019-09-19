west forsyth
Next season, Jeffrey Williams will have to do something he has never had to do as West Forsyth’s boys soccer coach: fill in a lineup sheet without Mason Paschold’s name, or look out on the pitch and not see his center back.
Paschold, you see, has been, literally, a fixture in the Titans’ lineup for the past four years. An 18-year-old senior, he has started in all 81 games of his West Forsyth soccer career, and he hasn’t spent a single minute on the sideline since his freshman year. Williams and Paschold agree that he has probably been off the field all of 10 minutes: five for a calf injury and five when he got a yellow card. That’s out of 3,645 minutes of regulation time and another seven overtimes.
On both occasions, he was a freshman.
“I remember, he was so torn up about being out those two times,” Williams said.
Playing full time is important to Paschold.
“I want to play every minute of every game,” he said. “I’d love to know if there’s some kind of record for that, so I could set it.
“We have a great training staff; when we have a need, they’re there, and the coaches know how to get the most out of us. Also, I’ve been lucky. There have been times I was hurt a little, but I felt like I had to play. I think a head injury would be about the only thing that could keep me out.”
Paschold is perhaps a soccer natural, despite being only 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds. He plays a position more associated with aggressive, physical play — positioning the Titans’ defense and keeping the opposition’s attack at bay.
“I love soccer, but it really didn’t happen until the seventh grade,” Paschold said. “When I’m on the field, I can be who I want to be — no cares, nothing beats being on the field.”
Both of his parents, father Alex and mother Erin, played soccer at Elon. Alex Paschold played his high school soccer at Reynolds, where he was coached by Mike Southard, who was the Titans’ JV coach until he retired last year.
“Southard believed in me from the first day I was here,” Paschold said. “It’s nice to see two of his old Reynolds players here teaching at West, Mr. (Duncan) Memory and Mr. (William) Burns.”
Because of their backgrounds, both parents understand soccer and their standout son as well as his coaches.
“After every game, we talk about what went well, what went poorly, and what I can do to improve,” Paschold said. “They try to challenge me to better myself, and they always support everything the coaches do.”
Williams said the Pascholds are about as good a set of soccer parents as a coach can ever have, and Mason is about as good an on-the-ball defender as he has ever seen.
“He was all-conference last year and all-region, and he was a captain as a junior — voted on by the team,” Williams said. “He is one of the best one-v-one defenders I’ve ever seen — the best natural defender. He reacts well, but what he doesn’t do is, he doesn’t make mistakes by stabbing (at the ball). He lets the attacker make the mistakes. He understands that the attacker has to go through him to score, and he’s not going to help him out.”
Paschold didn’t play defense until the seventh grade. He had been a right wing most of his early career.
“I had a coach, and we were short on ‘D’ and he moved me to center back,” he said. “I played it a year or two, and I excelled at it, and when I came to West as a freshman, I took it from there.”
Paschold has a big decision to make in a few weeks: continue playing soccer in college or just be a student.
“I have had some interest from some smaller schools, D2 and D3, and I’ll have to decide. Do I want to play at a small school or go to a big school and play club soccer?” he said. “I have to decide soon. It won’t be easy to give up the game. I’d like to stay in the game the rest of my life. It’s so important to me; I don’t want to give it up.”
And that leads to his desire to even have a job related to the sport upon graduation. He doesn’t plan to follow in his father’s footsteps — Alex is general manager of Flow Subaru, where Mason washes cars for a part-time job, his only real non-soccer activity except for picking basketball and video games with best friend James Bennett.
“I want to stay in the game as long as I can. If I can get paid for doing something that I like, that will be great,” he said. “Maybe I can work for a soccer team or be an agent and negotiate contracts, stuff like that. I’ve always been a better math student.”
