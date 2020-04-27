Tim Graham of Winston-Salem, a longtime high school and NCAA official, has earned the Golden Whistle Merit Award announced by the NCHSAA on Monday afternoon.
Graham is one of four recipients, in addition to Mark Kadlecik from Durham, Steve Sanders of Dover and the late Steve Stephenson from Raleigh, to earn a nod for outstanding officiating service, according to the association's news release.
Graham primarily officiated football within the NCHSAA's program for 28 years. He has been the leader for the North State Football Officials' Association as a clinic leader and developing auxiliary video learning. Graham served on the board of directors for the association as well.
His high school career included a state title assignment in 2005, along with several regional finals and playoff appearances.
According to the NCHSAA's release, Graham is a member of the ACC's officiating group. He served on the boards for both the CIAA and Southern Conferences, and was a position leader supporting the league's supervisor of officials developing preseason clinic training and leading the group's meetings.
Graham's assignments included the FCS national championship, two ACC title games, a Pioneer League championship, along with the Cactus and Citrus bowls.
Recipients of the Golden Whistle Merit Awards demonstrated leadership, performance service and training for the betterment of officiating, according to the release. Additional criteria for the 14th annual awards included being regarded as a person of integrity and character, and a minimum of 10 years experience as an active official.
