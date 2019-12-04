Three area high school football teams remain in the mix for state title contention, as NCHSAA regional final matchups will kick off on Friday night.
East Forsyth reached a Class 4-A West Region final again, facing Greensboro Grimsley. In Class 2-A, West Stokes will make the roughly hour-long road trip to perennial powerhouse Reidsville. It's been eight years since the Wildcats appeared in a regional.
East Surry has a lone home game remaining in Pilot Mountain, before a possible Class 1-AA championship appearance for the second straight season. The Cardinals will face Mitchell, which has racked up 12 or more wins four of the past five seasons.
A look at two of Friday's games:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.