East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) stiff-arms Starmount linebacker Kaden Pardue (24) while the Rams' Sterlin Holbrook (21) applies pressure during the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs on Nov. 21 in Pilot Mountain.

Three area high school football teams remain in the mix for state title contention, as NCHSAA regional final matchups will kick off on Friday night.

East Forsyth reached a Class 4-A West Region final again, facing Greensboro Grimsley. In Class 2-A, West Stokes will make the roughly hour-long road trip to perennial powerhouse Reidsville. It's been eight years since the Wildcats appeared in a regional. 

East Surry has a lone home game remaining in Pilot Mountain, before a possible Class 1-AA championship appearance for the second straight season. The Cardinals will face Mitchell, which has racked up 12 or more wins four of the past five seasons. 

A look at two of Friday's games: 

