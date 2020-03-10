The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association released its annual all-district lists on Tuesday, with several area boys and girls players receiving recognition.
There were three players and three coaches of the year.
Charlotte signee Jacee Busick, who helped the Glenn girls to a Central Piedmont 4-A title and conference tournament title this season, was named player of the year in District 7. For the boys, Forbush senior Parkley Hennings got a second straight player of the year nod in District 11. North Carolina football signee Jefferson Boaz, who averaged more than 23 points for East Surry, was named player of the year in District 11.
In addition to Hennings, Bradley Shore of Forbush was named coach of the year in District 11. Andy Muse of Mount Tabor in District 7 and Dan Spainhour of West Stokes in District 11 were also named coaches of the year.
The Spartans’ Jakob Moore, Camian Shell of Parkland and North Davidson’s Jamarien Dalton made second-team in District 7. Lexington’s Alex Holt was named third team.
In District 11 two area players got first-team honors in addition to Boaz — Isaac Spainhour of West Stokes and Starmount’s Eric Wiles.
The Rams’ Trey Dezern and Wildcats’ Elan Muniz were named second-team. Third-team selections included Jacob Brown of West Wilkes, Daylon Banks of Wilkes Central, North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch, Brooks Johnson of Davie County and Nick Badgett of North Surry.
Along with Busick in District 7 for the girls, West Forsyth’s Shakira Baskerville and Emily Hege of North Davidson were first-team selections. Second-team picks were Iycez Adams of Glenn and Mount Tabor’s Ciara Wright. The Titans’ Maddie Scheier was the lone third-team selection from the area.
In District 11, Nicole Scott was named first team along with Hennings. Abigail Keesling of Alleghany and Emma Santoro of West Stokes were also named. Second-team selections included Ashe County’s Hallie Treva and Dasia Lambert from East Surry. Hannah Spainhour of West Stokes and Surry Central’s Mia McMillen were listed third-team.
