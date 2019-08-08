Day/Time: Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Thomasville High School
Teams: Thomasville, Reidsville, Rockingham
Admission: $5, gates open on home side of the stadium
Thomasville has a scrimmage scheduled for Saturday morning at Cushwa Stadium. The Bulldogs play host to Rockingham and Reidsville, a Class 2-A powerhouse.
Each team rotates between 10 plays on offense and defense. A period is allotted midway through the scrimmage for competition between JV teams. According to Thomasville athletics director Steve Bare, the final hour of the event is devoted to game scenarios.
Reidsville comes into the scrimmage having won the Class 2-A championship in two of the past three seasons — the latest coming with a 31-28 win against Elizabeth City Northeastern in December. The Rams are 47-1 over the past three seasons.
Bare said parking is free on campus. Spectators can sit on either the home or away bleachers, and concessions will be open.