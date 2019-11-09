For the second consecutive year, the West Forsyth girls finished runner-up in the NCHSAA Class 4-A girls cross country meet. The Titans scored 108 points, 21 behind winner Wilmington Hoggard, on Saturday afternoon at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
“We knew we had a shot to win,” Coach Nathan Newsome of West Forsyth said. “We felt good about coming into it. The Down East teams run on a lot of courses that are a whole lot faster than Ivey Redmon, so we kind of knew that we would be a lot closer than a lot of people would think.”
Kendall Phillips was the highest finisher for the Titans in seventh at 18:55.41, and Eliza Broce was 11th at 19:06.52.
“We had a pretty good day,” Newsome said. “It was just one of those day where everything had to go right. Most things went right, and Hoggard, the team that won, they ran well.”
Grace Parks of Reagan was the highest area girls finisher at fifth at 18:40.11. The Reagan girls finished 10th with 278 points.
In addition to finishing runner-up the past two years, the Titans finished third two years ago.
“Like I told our kids, the nature of our sport, you try to do the best you can possibly do that day, and it is what it is,” Newsome said. “You know you don’t control what other people do.”
Raleigh Broughton won the Class 4-A boys team title with 68 points, 31 better than Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons. West Forsyth finished ninth with 197 points, Reynolds was 12th with 272, and Reagan was 15th with 408.
In Class 2-A boys, senior Ben Armentrout of Atkins finished the race in 15:55.10 to place second. Winner Jason Thomson of North Lincoln finished the race in 15:40.66. Armentrout finished fourth last year.
“He ran great. He knew what his pace had to be to keep up with the top contenders,” Coach Alicia Clement of the Camels said. “He came out with no regrets.”
The North Lincoln boys won the team title with 44 points, 29 ahead of second-place Kill Devil Hills First Flight. Atkins finished fifth at 187, and Oak Grove was eighth at 221. “It was awesome,” Clement said. “This Atkins program has come a long way.”
The Carrboro girls won the team title with 38 points, 20 ahead of second-place North Lincoln. Angie Allen of North Lincoln won the Class 2-A girls individual title at 18:42.23.
