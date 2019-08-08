Day/time: Aug. 16, 6 p.m.
Location: South Stokes High School
Teams: South Stokes, Eden Morehead, Starmount, North Stokes
Admission: $5, free parking
South Stokes will play host to its annual Saura Jamboree on Aug. 16 at the high school's campus in Walnut Cove. According to athletics director Mitch Adams, the annual event has taken place for more than a decade.
The jamboree will showcase four teams. North Stokes and South Stokes are the only teams from the Northwest 1-A participating. Starmount, which ended last season with a second-place finish in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A and an NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region final appearance, is also included in the jamboree along with Eden Morehead.
Free parking is available in the lot near the football stadium.