Day/time: Aug. 16, 6 p.m.
Location: Mount Tabor High School
Teams: Mount Tabor, North Forsyth, Winston-Salem Prep, Parkland
Admission: $6, free parking
The Mount Tabor Jamboree kicks off again at Bob Sapp Field. Four area teams are participating in the event on Aug. 16, which also features JV teams on the practice field adjacent to the stadium.
Scrimmages are scheduled each hour, starting at 6 p.m. with North Forsyth facing Parkland. Teams are set to play 12-minute quarters, according to Frank Martin, the athletics director at Mount Tabor.
However, the jamboree will be somewhat different this year. Martin said teams will use the full field, instead of just 40 yards — the format for scrimmages in past years.
Following the scrimmage between North Forsyth and Parkland, Mount Tabor takes on Winston-Salem Prep at 7 p.m. The Phoenix then plays the Mustangs at 8 p.m. Mount Tabor finishes the jamboree, facing North Forsyth at 9 p.m.
Parking is available for spectators at Northwest Baptist Church on Petree Road — the street wrapping around the high school. Student and bus lots on campus are also open.