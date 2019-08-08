Day/time: Aug. 16, 5 p.m.
Location: West Forsyth High School
Teams: West Forsyth, Oak Grove, Randleman, Davie County, West Stokes, East Forsyth, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Matthews Weddington, Lexington, Southwest Guilford
Admission: $5, free parking
The Kickoff Classic will return for a second year — just at a different venue.
The 10-team jamboree organized by West Forsyth will be held at Jerry Peoples Stadium on Aug. 16. It was held at BB&T Field in 2018.
According to Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth, two teams will use the full field for an hour-long scrimmage lasting a regulation half of football. Rules will be determined by participating coaches.
The jamboree kicks off at 5 p.m. with Oak Grove facing Randleman. The Tigers ended last season at 12-1 with their lone loss coming in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
Davie County plays West Stokes, the defending Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A champion, in the next scrimmage at 6 p.m. East Forsyth, coming off its first Class 4-A title victory since 1992, takes on I-Meck 4-A heavyweight Charlotte Mallard Creek the following hour.
Matthews Weddington, which won the Class 3-AA title last season in Andy Capone's first year as head coach, will play West Forsyth in the fourth scrimmage at 8 p.m.
Southwest Guilford ends the night facing Lexington at 9 p.m.