PREP PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA volleyball
Saturday’s championships
(At Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University)
Class 3-A: Chapel Hill 3, West Henderson 1
Class 4-A: Cary Green Hope 3, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 1
Class 1-A: Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 3, East Surry 0
Class 2-A: Newton Foard 3, Ayden-Grifton 0
NCHSAA soccer
(Area teams, second round, must be played by Saturday)
Class 4-A West
Reynolds 2, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 1
Charlotte Providence 2, West Forsyth 2
− (Providence wins 6-5 PKs)
South Mecklenburg 2, Reagan 0
Charlotte Myers Park 4, East Forsyth 2
Class 3-A West
Mount Tabor 2, Weddington 0
Charlotte Catholic 3, Parkland 2
Class 2-A East
Ledford 2, Croatan 1
Thomasville 2, Carrboro 1
Class 2-A West
North Forsyth 3, R-S Central 1
Surry Central 1, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0
West Iredell 3, Carver 1
Class 1-A West
Bishop McGuinness 2, Starmount 1
Mount Airy 9, Mountain Island Charter 0
Third round
(Area teams, must be played by Wednesday)
Class 4-A West
No. 9 Charlotte Providence (17-4-2) at No. 1 Reynolds (16-2-1), Wed., 6 p.m.
Class 3-A West
No. 8 Mount Tabor (16-4-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (22-0-2)
Class 2-A East
No. 9 East Bladen (17-3-1) at No. 1 Ledford (22-1-1)
No. 23 Clinton (13-8-2) at No. 15 Thomasville (16-6-1), Wed., 6 p.m.
Class 2-A West
No. 5 North Forsyth (17-5) at Shelby (21-0-2), Wed., 6 p.m.
No. 11 Surry Central (16-8-1) at No. 3 Marshville Forest Hills (22-3)
Class 1-A West
No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (12-5-3) at No. 3 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-2-1), Wed., 6 p.m.
− (At Pfeiffer)
No. 23 Queen’s Grant (10-15) at No. 2 Mount Airy (21-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.