PREP PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA volleyball

Saturday’s championships

(At Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University)

Class 3-A: Chapel Hill 3, West Henderson 1

Class 4-A: Cary Green Hope 3, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 1

Class 1-A: Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 3, East Surry 0

Class 2-A: Newton Foard 3, Ayden-Grifton 0

NCHSAA soccer

(Area teams, second round, must be played by Saturday)

Class 4-A West

Reynolds 2, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 1

Charlotte Providence 2, West Forsyth 2

− (Providence wins 6-5 PKs)

South Mecklenburg 2, Reagan 0

Charlotte Myers Park 4, East Forsyth 2

Class 3-A West

Mount Tabor 2, Weddington 0

Charlotte Catholic 3, Parkland 2

Class 2-A East

Ledford 2, Croatan 1

Thomasville 2, Carrboro 1

Class 2-A West

North Forsyth 3, R-S Central 1

Surry Central 1, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0

West Iredell 3, Carver 1

Class 1-A West

Bishop McGuinness 2, Starmount 1

Mount Airy 9, Mountain Island Charter 0

Third round

(Area teams, must be played by Wednesday)

Class 4-A West

No. 9 Charlotte Providence (17-4-2) at No. 1 Reynolds (16-2-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

Class 3-A West

No. 8 Mount Tabor (16-4-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (22-0-2)

Class 2-A East

No. 9 East Bladen (17-3-1) at No. 1 Ledford (22-1-1)

No. 23 Clinton (13-8-2) at No. 15 Thomasville (16-6-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 5 North Forsyth (17-5) at Shelby (21-0-2), Wed., 6 p.m.

No. 11 Surry Central (16-8-1) at No. 3 Marshville Forest Hills (22-3)

Class 1-A West

No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (12-5-3) at No. 3 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-2-1), Wed., 6 p.m.

− (At Pfeiffer)

No. 23 Queen’s Grant (10-15) at No. 2 Mount Airy (21-1)

