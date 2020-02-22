GREENSBORO — Jeremiah Price shifted on the blue foam mat to wrap an arm around Jake Dodson of Monroe Central Academy. It was quick, then Price rose slowly to his feet, ripping off the wide red strips attached to his ankles.
Then a referee took Price by the left hand. He guided the freshman Surry Central wrestler in a small circle — a quick moment of fame as spectators high in the stands of Greensboro Coliseum applauded on Saturday night.
Price, who racked up 56 wins and a lone loss in the 145-pound weight class, was a champion in just his first season with the Golden Eagles. He jogged to the right corner of the mat, where Coach Stephen Priddy stood near a chair. Price's 39-year-old father and the team's assistant, Josh, got in a quick low-five — ruffling his son's hair — after Jeremiah's 2-0 decision over Dodson for a Class 2-A title at the NCHSAA individual wrestling championships.
It surpassed Price's goal — and then some. This season, overall, was above the expectations he set.
And he certainly never expected just a single loss, which came in late December at the Holy Angels Invitational at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte. That was in the third round, to Fayetteville Cape Fear's Dallas Wilson, who then was a two-time Class 3-A champion, by a 6-2 decision. Price acknowledged that a win over Dodson was no sure thing — they squared off in the Class 2-A Midwest Region finals, ending in a major decision for Price.
Price has looked up to Wilson, who won his third Class 3-A title on Saturday, since that loss in Charlotte — the two wrestlers exchange texts.
"It feels good. I don't know," said Price, his smile revealing a bloody lip. "It's a good feeling. I wrestled one of my friends in the finals, but it was a good match."
Price was built for this. He's been immersed in wrestling since age 4 — according to Josh, his son didn't "get heavy" into the sport until three years later.
He nearly didn't have a choice, and it worked out in the best way possible. Josh was the head coach of the wrestling program at Elkin, when the Buckin' Elks won a Class 2-A dual-team title in 2004. Josh also wrestled there, taking runner-up in 1998. Price's younger middle school-age brother, Jacob, wrestles as well — best partners, if they could get along, Josh joked.
"He grew up when I was coaching, and just kept coming in the room," said Josh, who coaches at Warrior Wrestling Club in Elkin. "Once he got out there and started doing it, he did it ever since. He works as hard as anybody — not being the dad, but being the coach — that I've dealt with.
"It was five hours a day at some points last year. It's five hours a day Saturdays, Sundays. Just work, work, work, work."
Priddy said the championship will likely be motivation for further success in Price's career. After the match, he even noted a quick comment from his young wrestler. Price made mention of a few moves he learned as he and his coach stood near the mat after the title match.
"I think it's actually probably going to push him to wrestle even more," Priddy said of just his second wrestler to claim an individual title — the first being Wes Brown in 2012 — in his 20-year career at Surry Central. "Which is hard to believe because that's all he does.
"I mean, he's ate up with it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.