DOBSON — Coach Mandy Holt mentioned several “small goals” for the Surry Central girls basketball team this season, as she sat on a small sofa near the locker room.
A benchmark for free throws and another for turnovers were on that list. Holt said that while those goals aren’t always achieved weekly, knocking off a Surry County rival is a box checked off, now 10 games into the season.
Surry Central defeated East Surry 30-21 on Tuesday afternoon, its fourth straight victory. Mia McMillen scored a team-high nine points with Megan Atkins pitched in with seven, as the Golden Eagles (6-4) took the lead in the first quarter and held it until the final buzzer.
The win against the Cardinals (3-2), who made an NCHSAA Class 1-A championship game appearance last year for the first time since winning a title in 2001, appeared to be part of a road that has leveled out for Surry Central. The Golden Eagles had four losses in a roughly three-week span, beginning with a 50-36 at the hands of North Wilkes in the season opener on Nov. 22. Surry Central capped off that rough start, dropping its first conference game in Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A play to Forbush in mid-December.
“It was a goal today to get the last win of 2019,” Holt said. “You know, moving forward, this is a non-conference game. But it still means a lot for us to win this game. And now we can go back and refocus on some of our conference games.”
Defeating East Surry which lost standout Elle Sutphin, now a 6-foot-3 freshman at N.C. State, certainly built upon a plan Holt wanted to execute before the season even tipped off. The Golden Eagles had their best record in school history last year at 24-6, ending the season with an appearance in the third round of the Class 2-A playoffs.
Holt said she didn’t want this season to be a “rebounding year” — following the loss of seniors Taylor Cochran, Jolie Cabe, Savanah Atkins and Tara Blevins to graduation. Players who gained experience in last season’s run such as McMillen and Jordan Westmoreland, who combined for nine points in a 14-2 run extending into the final minute of the first half against the Cardinals, has helped.
Last year, the team’s motto of “leave it all on the court” has applied this season as well, according to Westmoreland.
“She always says, ‘Heart and effort.’ And that is something that I think each of us live by when we go out on the court,” Westmoreland said.
Coach Caleb Gilley of East Surry attributed the loss to Surry Central to a learning curve with a young team — eight freshmen and sophomores are on the Cardinals’ 12-player roster. That includes Cadence Lawson, a 5-10 guard who scored a game-high 11 points against the Golden Eagles.
The team was young last season as well, although Gilley said Sutphin somewhat made up for it.
“This year, we don’t have that. We kind of rely of everyone a little more, which is not a bad thing and I think this team can be really good,” Gilley said. “So far, we’ve showed it at times that this team can be really good. But we just have to be consistent about it.
“Young, old — whatever — 4-for-45 from the field’s not going to win you any games.”
East Surry;0;5;8;8;—;21
Surry Central;7;7;7;9;—;30
East Surry: Cadence Lawson 11, Morgan Smith 4, Brooke Gammons 2, Dasia Lambert 2, Kylie Bruner 1, Rosie Craven 1.
Surry Central: Mia McMillen 9, Megan Atkins 7, Jordan Westmoreland 6, Carlie Via 4, Brooklyn Lester 3, Jaylyn Templeton 1.
Records: Surry Central (6-4), East Surry (3-2).
