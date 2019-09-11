Another rivalry in Surry County is set for Friday night at David Diamont Stadium in Pilot Mountain. Surry Central travels to Pilot Mountain, facing East Surry in the Cardinals' third home game of the season.

The undefeated Cardinals have put up more than 60 points in each of their three wins so far. Against rival North Surry on Sept. 6, quarterback Jefferson Boaz had yet another solid performance. The senior, who committed to North Carolina, threw for 279 yards and five touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing in a 65-0 rout of the Greyhounds.

East Surry has seen strong kicking as well. Derek Sutterby, a junior, has made 27 of 28 extra points this season. According to MaxPreps, that stat ranked him No. 1 in the country coming into the Cardinals' fourth game of the year.

Surry Central has lost three straight games, being outscored 78-36 by its opponents this season. The Golden Eagles' last victory over East Surry came in 2016 when the team had an 11-2 finish and a second-round appearance in the Class 2-A playoffs.

