East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final

East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region final on Dec. 6 in Pilot Mountain.

East Surry

Wide receiver

Statistics: 1,544 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, 324 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

Gosnell stood out in a group of wide receivers that included four Division I prospects. Gosnell, a North Carolina signee, made 13 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Class 1-AA championship game. Gosnell made Journal's All-Northwest team in 2019 and all-conference in the Northwest 1-A.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments