East Surry
Wide receiver
Statistics: 1,544 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, 324 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.
Gosnell stood out in a group of wide receivers that included four Division I prospects. Gosnell, a North Carolina signee, made 13 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Class 1-AA championship game. Gosnell made Journal's All-Northwest team in 2019 and all-conference in the Northwest 1-A.
