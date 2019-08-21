Wallace Shelton Stadium will have its stadium occupied once again Friday night, as Mount Airy takes on Starmount. The Rams come into the season, having reached the Class 1-AA West Region final last year — a first since 2014.
In a span of a decade, Mount Airy leads the series 6-4. The last time Starmount defeated the Granite Bears in a season opener was in 2013.
Holden Poindexter makes his return at quarterback for Mount Airy, after breaking records in last year's matchup against the Rams. Then a sophomore making his first start for the Granite Bears, he threw for 324 yards resulting in a 45-38 victory. His performance broke a 49-year-old single-game passing record previously held by Bill Wall.