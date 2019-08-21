Elkin Mount Airy football

Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter throws to Greg Greene for a second quarter touchdown in their 42-13 win over Elkin, Friday, August 31, 2018 at Mount Airy.

Wallace Shelton Stadium will have its stadium occupied once again Friday night, as Mount Airy takes on Starmount. The Rams come into the season, having reached the Class 1-AA West Region final last year — a first since 2014. 

In a span of a decade, Mount Airy leads the series 6-4. The last time Starmount defeated the Granite Bears in a season opener was in 2013. 

Holden Poindexter makes his return at quarterback for Mount Airy, after breaking records in last year's matchup against the Rams. Then a sophomore making his first start for the Granite Bears, he threw for 324 yards resulting in a 45-38 victory. His performance broke a 49-year-old single-game passing record previously held by Bill Wall. 

