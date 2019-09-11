Forbush plays host to the annual rivalry matchup between the Falcons and the Starmount Rams on Friday night.

The Falcons defeated the Rams last year in the fourth week of the season as well. Landon Rocket and Dillon Johnson scored four touchdowns in the 28-18 win. They were just two of six seniors the Falcons lost to graduation before the start of this season.

Quarterback Casey Graham, now a junior, has passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in three wins. He has run for another 175 yards and a touchdown. In a 30-0 win over East Wilkes on Sept. 6 — one of two shutout victories for the Falcons this season — senior Brody Cagna scored three touchdowns.

Starmount is coming off a 49-9 win against Mayodan McMichael. The Rams' most-recent win in the series was in 2017.

