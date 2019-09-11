Forbush plays host to the annual rivalry matchup between the Falcons and the Starmount Rams on Friday night.
The Falcons defeated the Rams last year in the fourth week of the season as well. Landon Rocket and Dillon Johnson scored four touchdowns in the 28-18 win. They were just two of six seniors the Falcons lost to graduation before the start of this season.
Quarterback Casey Graham, now a junior, has passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in three wins. He has run for another 175 yards and a touchdown. In a 30-0 win over East Wilkes on Sept. 6 — one of two shutout victories for the Falcons this season — senior Brody Cagna scored three touchdowns.
Starmount is coming off a 49-9 win against Mayodan McMichael. The Rams' most-recent win in the series was in 2017.
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior Scott Walker (10) celebrates after a successful two-point conversion in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Devin Flowers (9) dives over the pylon to score a touchdown over Parkland senior CJ Hough (27) and Parkland senior Darius Williams (7) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Glenn junior Messiah Barrett (7) trailing behind him in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) holds the ball up after scoring a touchdown over Glenn junior Malik Worrell (38) and Glenn junior Messiah Barrett (7) in overtime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Keon David (50) lifts Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) after Rorie scored a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior Chris Joines (28) makes an interception over Glenn sophomore Anthony Davis (81) in overtime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland prepares for its entrance prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between Parkland and Glenn on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn cheerleaders make their way out to the bleachers prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between Parkland and Glenn on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Denoris Wardlow (5) is pushed out of bounds by Glenn junior Monterious Godfrey (3) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn's student section cheers in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn senior Daniel Napper (2) dives away from Parkland senior Darius Williams (7) to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland's student section cheers in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) catches a pass in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior Chris Joines (28) reacts after an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn cheerleaders pump up the crowd prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between Parkland and Glenn on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn senior Mekhi Fenner (21) breaks away from the tackle of Parkland senior Denoris Wardlow (5) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn's band performs from the stands in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Raniera Dilworth (8) and Glenn junior Markell Lloyd (18) celebrate a successful two-point conversion in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior quarterback Camian Shell (3) is tripped up by Glenn senior Daniel Napper (2) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
The team captains meet at mid-field prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between Parkland and Glenn on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
A flag is thrown on the play while Parkland senior Denoris Wardlow (5) pushes Glenn senior Antonio Gray (15) out of bounds in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Players prepare for a kick in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn ball boys entertain themselves on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior quarterback Camian Shell (3) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland cheerleaders celebrate after a play in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Messiah Barrett (7) high-fives Glenn junior Malik Worrell (38) while Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) sits on the ground in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior quarterback Camian Shell (3) laughs as he is taken away on a stretcher in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland head coach Laymarr Marshall in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Simon Wisseh (28) and Parkland junior Jaylen Elliott (9) miss a reception in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2, front) breaks away from Glenn senior Daniel Napper (2) in overtime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland makes its entrance prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between Parkland and Glenn on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior Jaylen Elliott (9) catches a pass in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland cheerleaders celebrate a successful play in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior Riley Barber (18) tackles Glenn junior Devin Flowers (9) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) jumps over Glenn junior Messiah Barrett (7) and in overtime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Jahvaree Ritzie (5) and Glenn junior Jahaad Scales (23) celebrate in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland senior Cortney Phifer (58) celebrates a tackle in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Messiah Barrett (7) runs the ball in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Parkland junior Jaquan Kelly (26) runs the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Raniera Dilworth (8) celebrates in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn Parkland Football
Glenn junior Devin Flowers (9) and Glenn senior Davionta Moses (35) try to make a block while Parkland senior Chase Rorie (2) punts in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
