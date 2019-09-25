The Reagan football team is undefeated, and Parkland was undefeated until it was throttled two weeks ago.
So after after having last week off and having to stew over a 46-7 loss against East Forsyth, the Mustangs (3-1) will travel to Pfafftown on Friday to play the surging Raiders, who defeated Hickory 46-21 last week after having the previous week off.
"We played well enough to win," Coach Josh McGee of Reagan said of defeating Hickory. "Sloppy. I think we had 13 penalties, 120 yards. Certainly have to clean that up. But really pleased with the effort.
"We played hard, we played tough. We battled some adversities and we're fortunate enough to come out with a win."
As for the Mustangs, they had to think about their lone loss for the past two weeks.
"Everything was positive," Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland said. "No one enjoyed going through that experience. No one enjoyed how that game turned out, and I felt like we had a lot of competition going on at practice last week and I feel like the guys are just hungry to get back on the field. And we've got another big game in Pfafftown this week."
Aside from trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season, Parkland's biggest concern is the health of dynamic quarterback Camian Shell. Shell missed the game against East Forsyth because of severe dehydration from the Mustangs' game against Glenn, according to Marshall and Shell.
"When we played Glenn, it caused me to get a full-body cramp," he said. "That's what really happened. That's what really sent me to the hospital."
Shell said doctors told him that his enzyme and electrolytes were out of normal ranges.
"They (doctors) said it was from me overworking myself and not getting enough water in me," Shell said. "Keeping a lot of water in me because I was taking a lot of water out of me while I was working myself."
Shell isn't the only top quarterback from the area playing Friday at Reagan. Reagan (4-0) also has a top-notch quarterback in Gabriel Hollingsworth, who has verbally committed to Columbia. Hollingsworth is 42-of-74 passing this season for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
"When I played football it's one thing — I guess the thing I valued about the position is that's what you are, you're another coach on the field," said McGee, who was a quarterback at West Forsyth and Winston-Salem State. "He is that guy. I think our guys believe in Gabe and they rally around him, and we're fortunate to have him."
Hollingsworth threw three touchdown passes last week against Hickory. Also, running back D.J. Moyer rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns.
"For myself, I think things have gone pretty well," Hollingsworth said. "For the offense, I think we're clicking, we're moving the ball. I think two weeks in a row we've put up above 500 yards total offense. I'm pretty pleased with that."
This week's game for Parkland falls in a quirky part of its schedule. The Mustangs have an open date next week before they open Piedmont Triad 3-A play on Oct. 11 with a road game against Southwest Guilford. Parkland is playing just 10 games this season.
"We're really just focusing on this game," Marshall said. "And today we're focusing on getting better today at practice. We'll deal with the ramifications with the result of the game afterwards."
Reagan isn't looking ahead either. The Raiders play at Northwest Guilford next week before opening Central Piedmont 4-A play on Oct. 11 at home against Glenn.
"I think our goal is to stay healthy, continue to improve each week, eliminate mistakes, penalties, turnovers, and just be the best version of us that we can be when Glenn comes over here," McGee said.
