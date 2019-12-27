Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Mount Tabor's Finley Simmons gets a hug from teammate, James Viola, after the Spartans's 52-49 win over West Stokes in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Reynolds High School. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20191228w_spt_spencerpepsi
Top-seeded Mount Tabor got all it could handle from No. 5 West Stokes in the semifinals of the Pepsi Bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at Bryson Gym on Friday.
Jakob Moore made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, and Finley Simmons came up with a steal and a layup on the ensuing inbound play to lift the Spartans to a 52-49 win over the Wildcats.
Mount Tabor (11-0) only needed to watch two 3-point attempts in the final seconds come up short to punch its ticket back to the championship game for the second straight year.
The Spartans and Coach Andy Muse will be seeking their sixth title in the tournament — and first since 2012 — and will face No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (6-3), which rolled to a 67-53 win against No. 7 Atkins in the second semifinal behind 20 points from T.J. Mills and 15 for Stephen Minor, in tonight’s championship at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum.
Mount Tabor has beaten Prep twice already this season — a 67-52 win in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 26, and a 61-46 win on Dec. 13.
“We just have to show up and play Mount Tabor basketball,” Muse said. “We’ll have to take care of the ball. We’ll have to play defense, and we’ve got to execute and be unselfish. I have always enjoyed this tournament. It’s a tough three days and I’m glad we are in the finals again this year.”
Coach Andre Gould of Prep, who picked up his only Frank Spencer Championship in 2017 after five runner-up finishes, said he looked forward to facing Mount Tabor again with the tournament championship on the line.
“They know and we know, it’s going to be a battle,” Gould said. “Andy (Muse) and I were talking to each other after they beat us the second time and I let him know that I might only get one more crack at them to dance this year, so let’s make it in the championship of the Frank Spencer.”
Mount Tabor dug itself a big hole and trailed 33-23 at halftime. West Stokes closed the second quarter on a 19-4 run, including a streak of 10 straight points to take the lead after trailing 19-14 early in the quarter.
Isaac Spainhour, who finished with 21 points for the Wildcats, torched the Spartans for 15 points in the first half.
“We went in the locker room at halftime and the guys said, ‘we want to go man-to-man’, so we changed defenses,” Muse said. “We just sat down and defended much better in the third quarter. They are a tough team to defend and they have one of the best coaches in the state of North Carolina. Spainhour is a tough player and he is the head of their snake. We were trying to keep the ball out of his hands. We had some big stops and it came down to heart and effort and we made some big free throws at the end.”
The defensive shift worked. Mount Tabor outscored West 17-5 in the second quarter to take a 40-38 lead heading into the fourth.
Moore, who finished with 13 points, was confident as he stepped to the free-throw line for two shots with the Spartans trailing 49-48 in overtime.
After he sank the first free throw to tie the game at 49, the Wildcats called a timeout.
It didn’t faze Moore, who sank the second free throw to give the Spartans the lead at 50-49.
“I get up about 200 free throws every day in practice and my teammates knew I was going to hit those,” Moore said. “They have a lot of faith in me and we have faith in each other. We just kept pushing and believing in each other.”
The Spartans applied pressure after Moore’s second free throw and forced a turnover that Simmons gobbled up and drove in for a layup with 7.3 seconds left for the 52-49 lead.
Simmons considered it a bit of redemption after missing a 3-pointer at the end of regulation that would have won the game for the Spartans.
“I felt like I let my team down after missing that shot, but I came to the bench after making the layup and told everyone, ‘I told you I would get it back for us.’”, Simmons said. “That was just a feeling of excitement I was able to do that for the team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.