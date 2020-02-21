WALKERTOWN — Dan Spainhour, the coach of West Stokes’ boys basketball team, knows he’s going to get double-figure scoring from his nephew, Isaac Spainhour. But getting it from Palmer Elliott is a different matter altogether.
Isaac Spainhour scored a game-high 25 points, but just as important were the career-high 11 points that Elliott, a 6-foot-2, senior forward, came through with as the top-seeded Wildcats held off Atkins 60-58 to win the championship game in the Western Piedmont 2-A Tournament last night at Walkertown High School.
In the girls’ championship game, Forbush kept its record against conference opponents unblemished with a 60-51 win over West Stokes.
Elliott scored a basket that gave the Wildcats their biggest lead, 49-36, with 4:46 to play, but it was his three free throws in the last three minutes, when Atkins rallied by raining down 3-pointers on West Stokes, that were as important as any.
“He was really good tonight,” said Dan Spainhour. “He gave us a lot.”
Elliott scored seven points in the second half, but his last three mattered the most. He hit one of two free throws with 2:51 to play to give West a 52-43 lead, he hit two more free throws with 51 seconds left after Atkins had cut its deficit to 52-49, and 30 seconds later, he deflected a long pass into the hands of teammate Amon Conrad, who broke away for a layup that gave West Stokes a 60-55 lead with 11 seconds left that clinched the win for the Wildcats, 23-3. Atkins fell to 21-6.
“I didn’t want to let my teammates down,” said Elliott. “I don’t keep up with how many points I score, but I know this was the most I’ve ever scored in a game.”
Atkins scored the game’s first four points, but its last lead was 8-7 midway through the first quarter. The Wildcats finished the quarter on a 10-0 run, then finished the second quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 31-24. A runner by Isaac Spainhour and a follow shot by Elliott gave West Stokes a 43-33 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“Every time we had a run, they could come back and make plays,” Dan Spainhour said. “We could never get it far enough ahead, but we weathered the storm. It got hairy there at the end.”
Down 56-52, the Camels got back-to-back 3-pointers from Yusef Suggs, their leading scorer with 22 points, to cut the deficit to 58-55 with 17.7 seconds left. The Wildcats went long on the ensuing inbounds play, with Elliott and an Atkins defender going up for the ball, which deflected to Conrad for the clinching layup.
In the girls’ championship game, Nicole Scott scored a game-high 21 points, and three more teammates scored in double figures as top-seeded Forbush outlasted West Stokes for the third time this season.
“They are a really good team, and it went like this all three games we played them,” said Bradley Shore, the Falcons’ head coach. “These two teams know everything about each other, and pretty soon, you run out of tricks. It comes down to the girls that hit the shots and get the rebounds you need.”
Scott hit plenty of big shots in the first three quarters, scoring 19 of her points, including five 3-point baskets. Two quick 3s helped Forbush build a working lead in the first quardster,, and she hit another 3 in the second quarter and two more in the third quarter.
The Falcons, 25-2, who got 13 points from Brittany Gammons and 11 each from Hope Grimes and Parkley Hennings, scored the first eight points of the third quarter and had their biggest lead, 43-32, as the fourth quarter started. But the Wildcats scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, and West Stokes, 22-4 eventually cut its deficit to 47-46, but Hennings hit a free throw, then a lay-up after a steal, and Scott and Gammons each hit four free throws in the last 1:38 to keep the Wildcats at bay.
“Those 3-pointers are a big part of our game,” Shore said. “We’ve got a lot of girls who can shoot and drive, and we can space the defense out. We hit some big 3s tonight.”
Boys Game
Atkins;8;16;9;25;—;58
West Stokes;17;14;12;17;—;60
Atkins — Beam 4, Yusef Suggs 22, Avante Matthews 11, Conrad 3, Edwards 6, Walker 2, Somesunderhum 8, Deberry 2.
West Stokes — Conrad 2, Parsons 4, Isaac Spainhour 25, Muniz 8, Palmer Elliott 11, Luke Mickey 10.
Records: Atkins 21-6 (12-2 Western Piedmont 2-A), West Stokes 23-3 (12-2 Western Piedmont 2-A)
Girls game
West Stokes:14;11;7;19;—;51
Forbush;17;10;16;17;—;60
West Stokes — Brewster 6, Cromer 8, Emma Santoro 19, Hannah Spainhour 11, B. Spainhour 7.
Forbush — Nicole Scott 21, Brittany Gammons 13, Ellison 4, Hope Grimes 11, Parkley Hennings 11.
Records: West Stokes 22-4 12-2 (Western Piedmont 2-A); Forbush 25-2, 14-0 (Western Piedmont 2-A).
