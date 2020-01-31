BOYS: SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 95, PARKLAND 72
Site: Jim Coggins Gymnasium, High Point
Why the Mustangs lost: This was not the same Parkland team that handed Mount Tabor its only loss a week earlier. After losing at Smith on Tuesday, the Mustangs started slowly again and trailed 13-2 after 3½ minutes. Southwest Guilford used 9-0 and 10-0 runs in the second quarter to take a 49-24 lead into the locker room. The Mustangs put together an 11-2 run in the third quarter, but the hole they dug for themselves was much too deep. “Ever since we played Tabor it seems like the boys have gotten complacent,” coach Travis Holcomb-Faye said. “I can’t get them started in practice and the last two games we got down big at the end of the first quarter against Smith the other night. We’re just having to fight and claw just to get back into the last two games.”
Why the Cowboys won: Southwest Guilford was quicker to every loose ball and every rebound and attacked the Parkland defense from the opening tip. When the Mustangs pressed, senior forward Miles Taylor – also an outstanding football player – calmly drove right through traps and found open teammates. One player Taylor and the rest of coach Greg Vlazny’s Cowboys found on a consistent basis was senior guard Bryce Causey, who led Southwest with 32 points on a variety of drives and jump shots.
Three things we learned
1. Southwest Guilford did Mount Tabor a solid. With the Cowboys’ win over Parkland, combined with Dudley’s upset win at Smith, Mount Tabor sits atop the Piedmont Triad 3-A standings with a one-game lead over the Mustangs and the Golden Eagles. Parkland beat the Spartans in their first meeting, so the rematch will be huge.
2. Parkland is still in the hunt for the conference title, but it won’t be easy. Parkland must play Dudley, which dominated Smith on Friday night, on Feb. 7 before traveling to Tabor City for the rematch with the Spartans on Feb. 11. They close the regular season at home against Smith on Feb. 14.
3. The defense and the offense were back for the Cowboys. Southwest lost eight seniors from a team that went unbeaten on its way to the 2019 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, but for one night at least the Cowboys looked a lot like that team. Their defense trapped and rattles a good ball-handling Parkland team, and when they forced turnovers they ran past the Mustangs for layups. “Southwest is agood team with good players,” Holcomb-Faye said. “I told my players they have some big guys, some nice length and their experience (winning a state championship) counts. Their coach is doing a nice job with their kids.”
Up next
Parkland: Tuesday, at Western Guilford.
Southwest Guilford: Tuesday, No. 2 Smith.
Boys
Parkland 17 7 27 21 — 72
Southwest Guilford 28 21 21 25 — 95
Parkland (4-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 15-3 overall) — Omari Bolden 18, Camian Shell 14, Denoris Wardlow 12, Chase Rorie 7, Allen Walcott 5, Jaden Sebastian 4, Corey Banner 3, Ramaj Williams 3, Omarion Bitting 2, Scott Walker 2, Charles Gunter 2.
Southwest Guilford (3-3, 10-10) — Bryce Causey 32, Miles Taylor 19, Jeremy Mull 14, Aamaj Platt 9, Elijah Foust 7, Claude Cormack 6, Rodney Scott 3, Mason Yarbray 3, Caleb Theriault 2.
Girls
Parkland 7 8 8 6 — 29
Southwest Guilford 18 9 20 16 — 63
Parkland (1-5 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 7-10 overall) — Danasja Horne 13, Zuri Greenlee 4, Taleeya Reed 4, Jayla Massey 3, Laila Holloway 3, Kyla McCoy 1, Dynaijia Andrews 1.
Southwest Guilford (5-1, 14-6) — Tir Nyok 16, Kendall Shaw 10, Grace Harriman 10, Ja’lyn Slade 7, Lauryn Adeloye 7, Aja Hairston 4, Avelyn Paulino 4, Courtney Taylor 3, Jocelyn Foust 2.
