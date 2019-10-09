Glenn Parkland Football (copy)

Parkland junior JaQuan Kelly (26) runs the ball for a touchdown on Sept. 6 against Glenn. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Glenn Bobcats 20-14 in overtime.

Parkland opens conference play in the Piedmont Triad 3-A at Deaton-Thompson Stadium. The Mustangs take on Southwest Guilford led by Chuck Doak, who was named the head coach in December.

The Mustangs last played Sept. 27 in Pfafftown against Reagan — a 28-6 loss against the Raiders. It was Parkland's second straight loss following the previous week's loss against East Forsyth. Against the Raiders, JaQuan Kelly scored the Mustangs' only touchdown on a 4-yard carry with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

Southwest Guilford scored 21 points in the second quarter of a 35-14 win Oct. 4 against High Point Andrews. Quarterback Jaden Rogers passed for 240 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted once.

