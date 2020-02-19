The glamour of the WWE was a scene Jackson Boles assumed he would experience during his first wrestling practice.
The 8-year-old had an attraction to those sights on TV. A bunch of entertaining characters competing for a title belt was what the third-grader expected.
Two longtime friends who wrestled, Jamison Harte and Jamison Lemons, helped fuel Boles' interest in taking up the sport. That scene during a Team Phoenix Wrestling Club practice at Western Rockingham Middle School provided a shock — no lights, no ring.
Boles, however, "loved it."
"I remember I went, and I was expecting it to be like a ring," Boles said. "It was a mat. And I was just like, 'What is this?'
"I don't know. I guess it worked out."
Harte and Lemons no longer wrestle, but Boles hasn't ceased. And an accomplished high school career now nears closure.
Boles, now a senior at South Stokes, is set to compete in the NCHSAA individual wrestling championships beginning Thursday afternoon at Greensboro Coliseum. It's the site where he claimed two straight Class 1-A titles, a first for a South Stokes wrestler. There's a hope for a third, which would occur in the championship round on Saturday, to wrap up a flourishing career.
And Boles is just shy of setting the school record for career wins, too. He has amassed a record of 152-15 in those four seasons that began upon arrival to Walnut Cove as a freshman during the 2016-17 school year. A lone victory in the first round of the 170-pound weight class, where Boles faces Caden Pheasant of Cherokee, would tie Morgan Bagley's record set in 2015.
A realization, following his freshman year, was ultimately what pushed Boles to his success. He finished 27-9 — quite a difference from when he "dominated" during his middle school stint at Western Rockingham.
Boles even suffered a broken ankle, his only wrestling injury, in June 2017 while training at Combat Athletics, a club in Mocksville, during the offseason. He weighed about 135 pounds then, taking on a roughly 200-pound body.
According to Boles, he landed wrong. Recovery included sporting a boot brace for eight weeks, followed by crutches for another six. Boles changed his approach, arguably for the better — he didn't take his training and time on the mat for granted.
"After that, I just sort of realized I needed to put more work into it than I did when I was younger in middle school," said Boles, one of five wrestlers with the Sauras to qualify for the individual championships. "As soon as I got back, I worked nonstop, won two state titles since then and looking for a third one."
That mindset led to his success as a 145-pound sophomore — a 39-4 record, resulting in a 7-0 decision over Mikey Grubbs of Elkin for the Class 1-A title in 2018 in Greensboro. Again in the 160-pound weight class as a junior, Boles won by fall over Durham Voyager Academy's Jacobi Deal for his second championship. The state titles was the Sauras' eighth in 50 years.
Of course, the sport has been Boles' life, carving an avenue to share that experience with his teammates during training. He has assisted with the Tomahawk Wrestling Club — a team based at South Stokes that caters to children age 5 through high school — on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the Sauras' practices. That even includes teammates Cody Lawson, Jordan Mitchell, Dylan Schoolcraft, Nick Heavener and Evan Patterson.
"One of the biggest things is he has really good technique," Coach Chad Amos of South Stokes said. "Some of the things he does, he's taken the time to show some of the younger kids. Not only does that build a stronger chemistry amongst the team, but it helps him.
"And it helps those younger guys like, 'Here's a two-time state champion working with little ol' me — I'm a freshman.' He doesn't have a big head. He's very good to have around our program, and I'm definitely going to miss him."
Boles hopes to sustain his wrestling career beyond high school. He said he has been offered academic scholarships from Campbell, Greensboro College and Ferrum. But Boles is looking to schedule an official visit to Appalachian State, the program he's eyed since attending a wrestling camp in Boone as a sixth-grader, following his final run through the championships bracket.
"It's been probably my favorite year, and my best year," said Boles, who heads into the bracket 41-0. "I think all my work has definitely paid off this year.
"And the team's been very successful — the team has wrestled well."
