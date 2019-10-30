Coach David Diamont didn't divulge many details on what he expects when he returns to East Surry on Friday night.
He simply characterized it as "probably emotional." It was all that needed to be said — nothing further.
Diamont, who was hired in May as the head football coach at South Stokes, will be on the sideline in the stadium that bears his name for the first time. On Friday night, the Sauras travel to face the undefeated Cardinals — a team he coached from 1977 to 1990 and again from 1999 to 2017 — under the lights at David H. Diamont Stadium.
While that Northwest 1-A road game likely will bring back memories for Diamont, who left East Surry in March 2018, his main focus has been on building his new team at South Stokes.
And, so far, it's worked out. The Sauras (6-3, 2-1 Northwest 1-A) have won more games this season than any of the past six — South Stokes finished at 8-3 with a first-round loss in the Class 1-AA playoffs to East Surry in 2012.
Diamont, upon his arrival at South Stokes, said he tried a different approach to coaching.
"Be positive. Encourage a lot. Show kids it's not just about football, it's not just about being recruited," Diamont said. "It's about being able to communicate, dedicate yourself to a cause and work as a team."
Diamont has even set aside a day every few weeks, where he and assistant coaches Matt Weaver, Chad Amos, Shane Worth, Cory Wood and Stephen Bruner teach the players life skills. Diamont implemented what he called, "Macho Mondays," — anything from a lesson in changing a tire on a pickup truck to learning how to tie a tie.
Diamont said he hatched the idea from a video posted to social media. Cody Gross, a head football coach in Alabama, implemented "Manly Mondays" over the summer. Several videos posted to Twitter depicted his assistant coach, Steve Carter, showing players how to magnetize a screw driver, change oil and transmission fluid, and even cut PVC pipe with twine.
"About 15 minutes before practice, he just teaches us life lessons about being a man," said Paul Thomas Fischer, a senior defensive back. "Anything that will help us in life, in general. So, you know, kind of taking a step back from football and just have the human side of being a coach."
The success on the field wasn't something Diamont anticipated. After all, he said he didn't have any expectations for wins and losses. Challenging enough was the participation within the football program in a school with an enrollment of just over 500 students. Diamont said there are less than 50 players between the JV and varsity programs — both teams have combined practices.
According to Diamont there was a need for "versatile athletes." Logan Nelson, the Sauras' senior quarterback, said Diamont attended plenty of games at the school — anything from baseball to volleyball — in an attempt to compel students to join the team.
Landon Parsons, who played on JV his freshman year, was convinced by Diamont in May. He'd heard the need for participation on the football team yearly. This time, that call was different for the senior.
"I think going from the usual South Stokes, where football isn't like one of our main sports," said Parsons, who plays at running back, wide receiver and linebacker. "But Coach Diamont, he just brought a we're-going-to-win attitude.'
"That's all he preaches to us, and we believe it."
A 12-8 win over West Stokes in the season opener on Aug. 23 was just the start. It was the Sauras' first victory against their nonconference rival since 2012. The goal has been to win a playoff game, and Fischer said South Stokes is in a solid position to get there.
South Stokes hasn't won a postseason game since 2011. It last appeared in a playoff game two years ago under Mike Holmes, who resigned in April after two seasons. Of course, conference games against East Surry (9-0, 3-0) and North Stokes remain.
"It's a really big milestone for this team," Nelson said. "This is the first time we've won in a long time. I really think that speaks to the team. Yeah, in the past years, we haven't been that good. But now, since Coach Diamont came in and the senior class we have now, it's made this team a lot better.
"I really think this could carry on into the future. South Stokes, I think, could be a winning program."
