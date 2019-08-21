Two Stokes county high schools are set for a nonconference clash Friday in King. South Stokes travels to West Stokes, marking David Diamont's return to the gridiron at the helm of the Sauras.
Diamont was hired in May, after announcing his retirement from coaching at East Surry — where he had a combined record of 252-131 with the Cardinals from 1977 to 1990 and 1999 to 2017 — in March 2018. The Sauras return two of their three players who earned all-conference in the Northwest 1-A in Noah Bennett and Paul Thomas Fischer.
It's the third straight year both teams have met in a season opener. West Stokes has won the last two matchups, outscoring the Sauras 69-27 dating back to 2017.
The Wildcats, which won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A and finished at 11-2 last season under Coach Jimmy Upchurch. With quarterback Tyler Smith now entering his freshman year at Winston-Salem State, West Stokes will have Amon Conrad filling that role. And there are plenty of weapons on offense, including Chris Brown at H-back and wide receiver Kelin Parsons.