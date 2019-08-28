Walkertown plays host to South Stokes on Friday. The matchup will be Coach Rodney McKoy's first home game since taking over the Wolfpack in late January.
Walkertown began its season on a high note, beating Lexington 14-8 in Davidson County last week. Zion Conrad, the team's senior quarterback, had 68 yards passing and a touchdown in that game.
South Stokes is coming off a win against West Stokes — the Sauras' first against the Wildcats since 2012. That was with the help of Paul Thomas Fischer, a senior, scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
