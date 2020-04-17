Editor's note: The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For the full videos of their interviews, go to JournalNow.com.
Winborne Broughton, an attack at Reynolds, said she's played lacrosse since the third or fourth grade. Her career with the Demons included two conference titles, leading into her senior season.
Broughton shared her thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about lacrosse?
Answer: Honestly, I miss the whole season — like everything about it. I would probably say the most is just I miss our team because we didn't get as much time as we thought to really get close and then see how well we could do. I thought our team was going to do really well. We had a young team, so I was really curious to see how we would mesh together.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I've mostly just been running. … I think, especially not having any gyms that are open, it's kind of like we have the outside. I've been running a lot and going on walks everyday with friends. I mean, at least to stay in good shape, the running helps a lot.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: I would say every season everyone goes in with the goal of wanting to do well. But for this season, since we had a bunch of new players, it was just to really click with each other and spend time working in order to get that. On a personal basis, I started to play a little midfield this year. … And so, I always found midfield a lot harder than attack — attack came more natural. Trying to get better in that sense was a goal that I had. And I think just having the time to get that was what was taken away the most because we did have a few games, but all of those things aren't just things you can do right away.
Q: What's been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: At least, from a school perspective, we've had a lot less work than we normally would have. … I've tried, at least during the week, to stay on a schedule where I'm like waking up somewhat early during the week and then I'll sleep late on the weekends. Basically what keeps me motivated is that I want to get my work done early. Like, in a normal school day, I'd go to school all day and then come home and do my homework. So basically all day I'm working.
Q: Who's the person you couldn't get through this without?
Answer: Not necessarily one person, but I would say my family because I'm at home with them and I think everyone's kind of separated. And I've been able to see my friends a little bit outside, but I've just been with my family. It's really nice, obviously, to have the company. It's not perfect all the time, but it's still nice to have everyone together.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that's made you smile?
Answer: Going on walks with friends because that's kind of the one thing we're all allowed to do. So we've just been outside all the time just walking, talking. We've had family dinners basically every night, so that's always nice because during the day we all kind of do our separate things and we all have work to do. Then, at dinner, we come together.
Q: What are you going to change in your life when restrictions are lifted?
Answer: Something that this has made me realize is that I really don't take enough down time because I've had so much time. And not that I always have the option to do that, but usually I'm super super busy. And, this time, I have like a list of movies I've wanted to watch, so I watch a lot of movies. Same thing with books. I mean, I actually kind of enjoy reading but just never had the time to do it. So I think, at least coming out of this, I want to make more time for those kinds of things.
