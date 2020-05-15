The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Logan Harris has played lacrosse since age 6 or 7. The goalie on the Reynolds boys lacrosse team opted to skip the 2019 season out of concern for his grades. Harris knew junior year was, academically, crucial.
Harris, who will attend UCLA, spent that year studying and looked forward to returning as a senior. The coronavirus outbreak took away that chance.
Harris shared his thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and lacrosse?
Answer: Probably the team aspect, honestly, because it's always good being part of a team — having those people to push you. It's just weird not having that, you know? … I kind of miss being on a tight schedule. Knowing like, 'Hey, I've got practice, we have weight lifting, we have film.' Kind of that all in attitude, you know? Having everything revolve around lacrosse for a few months.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I've been playing a lot of tennis, actually. I've been trying to pick that up. I thought lacrosse would transfer over more — you know, the hand-eye (coordination). Turns out it doesn't, so it's kind of been a struggle. I tried to learn how to skateboard. Just trying out new things outside, and stay active.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: I'd say my team and my teammates. I miss all those guys and the, kind of, team mentality going into games and stuff. It's like a brotherhood, you know? It's kind of like they took that from me.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: Well, one goal we were still able to achieve was beat (Mount Tabor). And it turns out our last game of the season was Mount Tabor, and we beat them by one (an 11-10 victory for the Demons on March 11). So, if it had to end, it was a good way to end it. But (we) definitely still wanted a states run, try to go far in the conference. And then, personally, try to get all-conference or all-state — something like that. We'll never know for those goals.
Q: What’s been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: Really just trying to fill the void of lacrosse. Trying to find something to do that active and competitive — I love to compete. It's really just trying to fill what lacrosse gave me. … It gave me a lot of teammates, a lot of friends, a lot of motivation. It taught me how to deal with adversity. It really kind of taught me how to work for things. I think, generally in life, it helped me become a better person.
Q: Who’s the person you couldn’t get through this without?
Answer: I would have to say my family, honestly. They've really been there for me. They've been trying to help me stay active, kind of, and not dwell on everything.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that’s made you smile?
Answer: If you're scrolling through social media, a lot of people are posting old lacrosse highlights and people are rerunning old games. And that's really made me kind of happy to see that, while the season may be over, it's still there. It'll come back. It's just a rough patch.
