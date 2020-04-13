The Journal begins a series today shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sophie Faircloth is a senior on the Reagan girls soccer team under Coach Shane Maullin. The Wake Forest signee, who played center midfielder for the Raiders, shared her thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and soccer?
Answer: I miss the team a lot. I think we were going to have a really good season this year, and we had the people to do it as well. I mean, you can practice as much as you want. But the game — the actual game play — you can't mimic that.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: It would've been nice to have one more season before college. … I play for a U23 league in the summer so, hopefully, that will still be there. Right now, just training on my own — pretty much every day. … I've been doing a lot of technical stuff, so we've been going two hours a day with soccer stuff. And then running, I do some interval stuff and some distance things just to keep the base there so when I obviously do go back to the season I won't be out of shape. I have a trainer, which has been nice. We've been able to meet just in a park and do some strength training. We've been going about four to five times a week.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: Obviously when you're in high school, you see all the seniors doing all their senior activities and think, 'Oh that'll be me one day.' Then we finally got here and they're all canceled. And the senior night, especially, we were joking when we played (March 12 against Watauga) like, 'Oh this is our senior night.' But now that it kind of was, it's kind of sad.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: I wanted to get to 50 goals for my high school career, which I think would've been attainable this season because I was pretty close. But I just wanted to help the team. I know we wanted to go far in the state playoffs, so it's kind of frustrating because I think we had the team to go far. But for me, personally, I wanted to get back in an attacking mindset because for club I play more of a defensive role. But I think I accomplished a decent amount in getting my attacking mindset back.
Q: What's been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: Just knowing that this is it before college, and I want to make an impact at Wake Forest. It's interesting because their spring season got cut short, too. We're all kind of on the same, equal playing field right now. It's kind of up to who wants it more, and who's dedicated throughout this time. I guess we'll see come fall.
Q: Who's the person you couldn't get through this without?
Answer: I think a lot of my teammates we've done a good job holding each other accountable. Whereas, club or some of the other Wake commits or school — we've all kind of had a network.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that's made you smile?
Answer: Well, I bought a puppy. So that's provided a lot of entertainment. And we've been able to spend a lot of time with my family that, I guess, we wouldn't have had before since we all have our different activities and things — we're never really all together at once. … All being there for family dinners, family walks or things that didn't used to happen all the time, which now we can do a lot of, which is nice.
