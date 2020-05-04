The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Elizabeth Muñoz, a midfielder, was just a few games into her last of four years on varsity for the North Forsyth soccer team when the coronavirus ended the season. She missed a final chance to attend prom as well.
Muñoz shared her thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and soccer?
Answer: I definitely miss practices the most. School — I liked my (Advanced Placement literature) class because all my friends were in there. But I don't miss math at all. … I miss seeing my friends because we didn't take it as a joke, but we didn't think it was going to be this serious. Like, 'Oh, just see you in two weeks.' I'll see them soon enough, at least, before we go to college.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I usually go run every day at least two miles. … I'm trying to go up a mile each day. But, right now, I'm at two. That's the most I can do, for now.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: My whole senior year. Honestly, it was just starting to get fun. And I was ready to go to field trips, prom. I miss my soccer season the most, though. … I feel like, when you first get to the start of your senior year, it's fun because there's the football games and homecoming. So I did homecoming court, and I was busy all the time and also (it was) the boys soccer season, so I would go to most of their games. And then there's a period of time when it's all just schoolwork. All of my friends, we were just doing schoolwork — we were barely hanging out anymore. So I feel like, once this started, we were starting to hang out more and we had more plans.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: Definitely everyone's goal is to graduate but, I mean, that didn't really change. I'm still going to graduate. I just hope we have the ceremony, at least — maybe later on. I didn't go to prom last year, mainly because I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to go my senior year.' I don't really like the idea of going junior and senior year. I just wanted to go senior year. … I mean, I got into the college that I wanted to go to (UNC-Charlotte). I feel like I accomplished everything I wanted to, but it was just the aspect of having the last moments with my friends and teachers.
Q: What’s been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: My freshman year of college. I'm ready to go, but I'm not ready to go yet. That's what is keeping me (motivated). I'm just hoping that we can go, at least, get on campus.
Q: Who’s the person you couldn’t get through this without?
Answer: My mom (Maria), for sure. … Right now is especially difficult for everyone, mentally. We're just here, at home, all the time. Everyone's just clashing. But she's keeping it level-headed.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that’s made you smile?
Answer: I see my niece (Clara) a lot. I love her. I don't know what else, though. I'm always on my phone, or just watch TikTok all the time.
