The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Regan Spencer was just a freshman when the North Davidson softball team won an NCHSAA Class 4-A title under the late Mike Lambros. The Clemson signee, now a senior pitcher, wanted to claim another championship to close out her career with the Black Knights.
The coronavirus outbreak halted Spencer's season, but it didn't put an end to her training — and she still hopes to play travel softball with the Carolina Cardinals this summer.
Spencer shared her thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and softball?
Answer: Right now, I just really miss all my friends. It's been really hard just, kind of, being away from everyone right now. That's what I miss most about school for sure. Softball, I miss my teammates a lot — going out there and competing with everyone. It's just something I never thought would really happen, and it's upsetting having to go through something like this.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I'm working out as much as I can. I still am able to go to pitching lessons — I'm pitching every day. I'm hitting as much as I can. I'm working out as much as I can, just trying to stay in shape the best that I can. Although, not playing games has definitely affected that because there's a difference from game-shape and just, like, normal regular in-shape. But, hopefully, I'll be able to go out and play some travel ball, if they'll let us.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: My whole senior year back. I don't think I can pick just one thing. I would love to be back in school doing whatever work I can do — I never thought I'd say that. I would love to just be at practice and playing games. ... I was looking forward to just going through senior year with my friends I've made over the years. Just, as much as we've grown together and stuff, just going into being an adult. Like, the last time we're really going to be together before going off to college and who knows when we'll see each other again.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: I was really hoping, like in the softball aspect, I was really hoping to go back and win another state championship. Of course, I wanted the awards for myself. Like, last year, I was nominated for Gatorade Player of the Year and this year I wanted to win it. Stuff like that. And there's no way that's going to happen now, but although it changed — something like there's a reason for it. So I can't be too upset over it. I'm grateful that I'll still get to play in the future.
Q: What’s been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: Just knowing that I have the future to play. I know I need to continue to work hard. Just because (the coronavirus) has taken it away doesn't mean I need to stop working because I still have the future that I need to be playing. And I need to, once I get to Clemson, be ready to play so that way I can help us win there.
Q: Who’s the person you couldn’t get through this without?
Answer: My family. Like if it wasn't for having my dad (Chad) to talk to about the softball stuff, we just kind of relive the moments, going out and practicing when we can. If it weren't for having my family around me, it would've been much harder.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that’s made you smile?
Answer: Justseeing all the videos (on social media) of some people coming together. There's been so many people having birthdays and stuff like that. Just everyone, although it's a hard time, coming together and just getting through it.
