Editor's note: The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For the full videos of their interviews, go to JournalNow.com.
Jack Ballsieper, a second baseman on the Mount Tabor baseball team, played all of five games before the season came to a halt. He was honored in a brief senior night ceremony at Carl R. Sapp Field on March 13.
Ballsieper shared his thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about baseball?
Answer: All of the work we put in before the season to play five games this year, it's disappointing. I miss my teammates. Everyday practicing with them after school, it just kind of sucks not being with them.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I've been trying to stay active. I've been trying to go on runs, just do as much as I can — walk the dog. Whatever I can really do just to get out of the house.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: Just to get to play with my teammates again, probably. … I've been going to hit with them a little bit, while we could, before all this lockdown stuff came into play.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: I mean, really just go out and have a fun senior year — play my best. But I thought I played pretty well in the five games that we played. I definitely want to play some more before I have to hang it up.
Q: What's been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: Just really it being my last time playing. I want to go out there again and play, before I have hang it up for my senior year.
Q: Who's the person you couldn't get through this without?
Answer: Coach McIntosh has kept in touch with a lot, so it's nice hearing from him. I just want to go out there and play for him again.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that's made you smile?
Answer: Me and my friend Nico went out to hit one day, and we saw a couple of the other guys out there. It was kind of cool seeing them, even though we didn't really text them about going to hit. We just stayed out there and hit with them for a while.
Q: What are you going to change in your life when restrictions are lifted?
Answer: Don't take anything for granted, for sure.
