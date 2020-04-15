The Journal and News & Record are shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tyler Edison remembers playing baseball at age 5 — maybe earlier. The shortstop at East Forsyth came just short of accomplishing a goal his final season. Edison shared his thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and baseball?
Answer: Probably the practices, and my teammates. And my coaches, just being around those guys. It's been really tough not having it because I've got to find things to do now. That took up, like, all of my time.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: Not much, to be honest. I've been trying, as much as I can, to do some stuff around the house — pushups, running a little bit. But there's not much I can do without going to the gym.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: It's definitely finishing the season. You know, I thought toward when the season was starting I knew there's not much time left. But I didn't realize how actually short of a time I had, but I wish I could have that time back.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: My one goal was to hit one out, actually. And I got so close in our very first game — I hit one off the top of the fence. And I was so upset. But that was my one goal I told my coach I wanted to do.
Q: What's been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: I don't really have much. I've been doing a bunch of school work and stuff, and don't really have much to do. Just kind of bored, you know?
Q: Who's the person you couldn't get through this without?
Answer: Definitely my parents. I mean, they're pretty much the only ones I've been around really, so they've kind of helped me through it.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that's made you smile?
Answer: I actually went to the park the other day with my girlfriend, and we threw a baseball.
Q: What are you going to change in your life when restrictions are lifted?
Answer: I'm not sure what I'm going to change. I'm not really going to have a future in baseball, and that's been a really big part of my life. I mean, I have to find things to fill that gap, you know?
