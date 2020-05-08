The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Blake Webb was injured during a fall baseball league as a junior in August 2018. The centerfielder at Calvary Day suffered an ACL tear in his left knee. The recovery process lasted a year for Webb, who looked to have a solid season with the Cougars as a senior.
That season was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. Webb shared his thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and baseball?
Answer: With school, I just miss being around everybody. I didn't think I was going to miss it as much. But now that I'm not in my normal routine, it's just weird. … And, for baseball, I just miss my teammates and I just miss playing the game.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I like to fish, so I've been fishing a lot. I get out and drive around — I have to. Just being outdoors, and doing outdoor things. I'm not trying to keep myself cooped up in the house or anything. … I like to play with my dog, just sit out back with my parents (Randy and Michelle) and talk — just stuff like that. I like to play cornhole, outdoor games.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: Probably just baseball because it was my senior year. My junior year, I tore my ACL and I couldn't play, so I was really looking forward to this year. And then we got, like, six games in.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: I wanted to be a big team leader, and just help out the newer guys — like the freshmen — and just be an older brother to them. Just show them the way varsity sports work, and what to be prepared for in the future. I had some goals for myself, like I wanted to bat in the .400-average and shoot for no errors my senior year.
Q: What’s been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: It's just that things are going to get better. God always has a plan in everything. Basically, that's been my motivation. Everything happens for a reason, and things will get better eventually.
Q: Who’s the person you couldn’t get through this without?
Answer: Probably my parents. They just keep me motivated, and tell me stuff to do. They're probably my main supporters in this time because they know it's hard on me. And it's hard on them, too. But they've just been a big part in this situation, just helping me see a brighter side to everything.
Q: What have you seen, heard or done during this difficult time that’s made you smile?
Answer: I've seen a lot of people helping in the community. People are just helping each other, going out of their way to help businesses and just helping and giving back to the community.
Q: What, if anything, are you going to change in your life when restrictions are lifted?
Answer: I'm going to try to get outside more because before all this happened, I'd get outside and do stuff, but I would be inside a lot. But I'm going to get outside more and just be in nature.
