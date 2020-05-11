Editor's note: The Journal is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lexi Marty, a four-year defender on the Bishop McGuinness girls soccer team, was named a captain for her final season. The coronavirus outbreak abruptly ended her stint in that role.
Marty, however, said the global pandemic has been a motivator for a future in the medical field. She plans to study nursing, after enrolling at James Madison in Virginia.
Marty shared her thoughts in a Zoom conference. Here are the highlights:
Q: What are you missing most about school and soccer?
Answer: Ithink I just really missed being around my friends the most. I am the type of person that tends to thrive off being around my friends and really social environments. And I think that being able to see them every day, and practice with the girls after every day after school is what I miss the most. And I think being really structured helps me in school — when I'm not structured, my grades aren't as well. … And the teachers, too. I've gone to Bishop all four years, and have made some really great connections with the teachers there and I just really miss seeing them.
Q: How are you keeping busy and remaining fit?
Answer: I've been doing, like, home workouts every day. I kind of got on a schedule — at 4:30 every day I'll go do a workout for about an hour or 45 minutes. It really has been good just to take my mind off of things because there's so many things that, I feel like, my mind is occupied on right now. Like, you turn on the news and you're just thinking about the awful things that are happening or on my phone on social media. It's kind of depressing, in a way. So I feel like it's a really good outlet for me — I just do it in my room, be by myself for 45 minutes to an hour. And I feel good when I do it because I'm in my house all day.
Q: If you could have one thing back that COVID-19 has taken from you, what would it be?
Answer: I would say the final things that define a senior year, whether that be graduation — I don't think I'll have a graduation or, at least, a graduation during the time period that I thought I was going to have one. And I also just think getting to spend my last high school season with some of my best friends on the field, it's quite sad and I didn't know that last year would be my last home game I ever played.
Q: What were a few of your goals throughout senior year, and were those altered?
Answer: This was my first year becoming a captain on the team. We had quite a few seniors graduate last year, so this was kind of like my one year to be the captain and to be a leader on my team. And I hold quite a few leadership positions in school — not outside of school, like in soccer. So this was a really exciting opportunity for me to show my leadership on the field. Academically, I want to graduate. I want to have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive my diploma. So I think that's a little bit sad.
Q: What's been your source of motivation during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: I'm a nursing major and I plan to go into the medical field. I would say just watching all these stories of the nurses and the doctors. It's honestly really inspiring. And my mom (Dina) actually asked me, when this all started, 'Does this at all scare you or make you a little bit scared to go into this field where something can actually happen?' And I said, 'No not really, actually.' And she was surprised by my response. I really do have a calling for serving others, and nursing is really my passion.
Q: Who's the person you couldn't get through this without?
Answer: I would probably say my mom and my dad (Eric). They've really been my rock through all of this. I think at first when schools got shut down and it was like, 'Oh for two weeks,' I was kind of in shock almost. I was like, 'Oh, we'll go back.' I kind of denied the fact that we wouldn't be out longer than two weeks. And then when we got the news that we would be out until (May 15) and maybe just for the rest of the school year, it hit me then and that's when really all my emotions started to come out. … I was able to lean on my parents during that time. They've been really fortunate to still be able to work at home, which has been really nice.
Q: What are you going to change in your life when restrictions are lifted?
Answer: I think, one of the things I've learned most going through this, is to really take advantage of the small moments that happen in our lives. And I think, for me, I think I always need to remember to always be the best version of myself. Like I said before, I didn't know that Friday was probably going to be last of my high school experience — my time athigh school, when I truly believe that Bishop McGuinness is the place where I grew exponentially into the person I am today. I think just me, as a person, I've grown a lot through this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.