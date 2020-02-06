The NCHSAA has postponed third and regional rounds of its team wrestling tournaments because of severe weather sweeping across the state.
Those matches have been rescheduled for today, with third-round matches beginning at 5 p.m. According to the NCHSAA, state title matches remain scheduled for Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
Seven of the eight sites playing host to those third and regional rounds were affected by the postponement — the lone exception being Avery County, the venue for Class 1-A West matches. No. 1 South Stokes faces No. 1 Robbinsville for its third-round matchup at the high school.
Today’s matches at West Forsyth, the only area team to play host in those two rounds of the tournament, prompted boys and girls basketball games to be postponed as well. The Reynolds-West Forsyth girls and boys basketball games have been moved to 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The updated wrestling pairings:
Class 4-A West
At West Forsyth
Today’s matches
Third round
No. 2 West Forsyth (16-5) vs. No. 1 Glenn (23-1), 5 p.m.
No. 1 Cornelius Hough (21-5) vs. No. 2 Mooresville (31-5), 5 p.m.
Regional round
West Forsyth-Glenn winner vs. Hough-Mooresville winner, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2-A West
At Newton Foard
Today’s matches
Third round
No. 1 Canton Pisgah (15-2) vs. No. 1 Surry Central (28-3), 5 p.m.
No. 1 Monroe Central Academy (29-4) vs. No. 1 Newton Foard (44-0), 5 p.m.
Regional round
Pisgah-Surry Central winner vs. Central Academy-Foard winner, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1-A West
At Avery County
Thursday’s matches
Third round
No. 1 Avery County (24-3) vs. No. 2 Swain County (30-12), 6 p.m.
No. 1 South Stokes (19-10) vs. No. 1 Robbinsville (17-7), 6 p.m.
Regional round
Avery County-Swain County winner vs. South Stokes-Robbinsville winner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.