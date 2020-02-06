The NCHSAA has postponed third and regional rounds of its team wrestling tournaments because of severe weather sweeping across the state.

Those matches have been rescheduled for today, with third-round matches beginning at 5 p.m. According to the NCHSAA, state title matches remain scheduled for Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Seven of the eight sites playing host to those third and regional rounds were affected by the postponement — the lone exception being Avery County, the venue for Class 1-A West matches. No. 1 South Stokes faces No. 1 Robbinsville for its third-round matchup at the high school.

Today’s matches at West Forsyth, the only area team to play host in those two rounds of the tournament, prompted boys and girls basketball games to be postponed as well. The Reynolds-West Forsyth girls and boys basketball games have been moved to 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The updated wrestling pairings:

Class 4-A West

At West Forsyth

Today’s matches

Third round

No. 2 West Forsyth (16-5) vs. No. 1 Glenn (23-1), 5 p.m.

No. 1 Cornelius Hough (21-5) vs. No. 2 Mooresville (31-5), 5 p.m.

Regional round

West Forsyth-Glenn winner vs. Hough-Mooresville winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2-A West

At Newton Foard

Today’s matches

Third round

No. 1 Canton Pisgah (15-2) vs. No. 1 Surry Central (28-3), 5 p.m.

No. 1 Monroe Central Academy (29-4) vs. No. 1 Newton Foard (44-0), 5 p.m.

Regional round

Pisgah-Surry Central winner vs. Central Academy-Foard winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1-A West

At Avery County

Thursday’s matches

Third round

No. 1 Avery County (24-3) vs. No. 2 Swain County (30-12), 6 p.m.

No. 1 South Stokes (19-10) vs. No. 1 Robbinsville (17-7), 6 p.m.

Regional round

Avery County-Swain County winner vs. South Stokes-Robbinsville winner

