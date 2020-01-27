Bishop McGuinness, which defeated Winston-Salem Prep for the first time in roughly a decade, travels to face the Phoenix again in a Northwest 1-A matchup. Glenn has a home game against West Forsyth — both teams are undefeated in Central Piedmont 4-A play. Atkins, which hasn't lost a game in more than a month, faces West Stokes in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A as well.
Five games in the area to watch Tuesday night:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.