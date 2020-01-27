Bishop McGuinness, which defeated Winston-Salem Prep for the first time in roughly a decade, travels to face the Phoenix again in a Northwest 1-A matchup. Glenn has a home game against West Forsyth — both teams are undefeated in Central Piedmont 4-A play. Atkins, which hasn't lost a game in more than a month, faces West Stokes in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A as well.

Five games in the area to watch Tuesday night:

